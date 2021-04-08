Christopher Meloni Responds to Questions About His "Big Cake" After Photo of His Tight Pants Goes Viral

Watch : Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni's "Law & Order" Epic Reunion

Christopher Meloni just celebrated his 60th birthday with some "cake."

Earlier this week, photos of the Law and Order: SVU alum—who just made his triumphant return to the Dick Wolf franchise when his new show, Law and Order: Organized Crime crossed over with Mariska Hargitay's long-running program on April 1—went viral. In one pic, Meloni is rocking tight pants, and standing with one leg in front of the other, giving the impression that he has some serious junk in the trunk.

On Twitter, fans lost it over the pics. One wrote, "Good morning to the king of peach cakes." Another added, "Meloni got some cake, good on him!" A third joked, "I don't know who's birthday it is but @Chris_Meloni is serving cake for dinner!"

Fortunately, the Handmaid's Tale star was a good sport about the whole thing. When one fan asked, "you wanna explain why you have so much cake???" the actor responded, "Sure- big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake."