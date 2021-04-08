Elizabeth Chambers Is "Focusing on Healing" Amid Armie Hammer Allegations

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In response, Hammer's attorney Andrew Brettler told E! News in part of a statement, "Effie's own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her."

"It was never Mr. Hammer's intention to embarrass or expose [Effie's] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight," the statement continued. "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie]—and every other sexual partner of his for that matter—have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie's] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve."

Allred responded on her client's behalf, stating, "While many of their encounters were consensual, Effie was very upset to read that Mr. Hammer's lawyers stated about allegations from a number of women that, 'All of his sexual activities outside of marriage were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon and mutually participatory.'"

She continued, "It is important to emphasize that even if a sexual partner agrees to certain sexual activity, she still has a right at any point to withdraw her consent. If she does withdraw her consent and asks her partner to stop for any reason, he is legally and morally obligated to stop. If he does not stop, he is then at risk of committing a crime against her."

Additionally, Allred said Effie "has provided her evidence to law enforcement and she encourages others to also provide evidence to them if they believe that their evidence might assist in an investigation of Mr. Hammer. I challenge Armie Hammer to present all, not some, of his communications with Effie to the Los Angeles Police Department and answer all of their questions directly rather than through his lawyers."