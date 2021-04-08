Sofia Richie Confirms She's Dating Elliot Grainge With an Instagram Kiss

Watch : How Sofia Richie Feels About Scott Disick Revealing Her "Ultimatum"

Sofia Richie and her new guy are Instagram official.

The 22-year-old model shared a carousel of photos to social media on Wednesday, April 7. One of the shots shows her kissing Elliot Grainge, who she's been spending quality time with lately.

Sofia, 22, captioned the post with a simple heart emoji.

Among those wishing the couple well in the comments was Paris Hilton, who wrote, "So happy for you sis!" and added a heart-eyes emoji. Paris is longtime friends of Sofia's family and starred in The Simple Life with her sister Nicole Richie.

Both Sofia and Elliot have ties to the music industry. Her dad is legendary vocalist and American Idol judge Lionel Richie, while Elliot's father is Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge.

Elliot, 27, is also in the music business himself as the founder of record label 10K Projects, which has worked with such artists as Trippie Redd and Iann Dior.

The new couple was spotted picking up takeout from Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa Beverly Hills in the Los Angeles area on April 5.