Get Ready to Feel Nostalgic After Seeing the First Pics From the Live-Action Powerpuff Girls

Girls just want to have fun...and kick butt!
Just two months ago, The CW announced that a new live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot was headed to the network. And now, fans of the sweet and spunky superheroes can finally get a first look at the series.
On Wednesday, April 7, the three leads—Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault—were in full-on action mode as they were spotted filming the pilot episode in Atlanta, Ga. At one point, Chloe was propped into the air as her co-stars ran behind her.
Of course, in true Powerpuff Girls fashion, all three actresses encapsulated their respective characters, as they donned widely vibrant outfits in pink, blue and green. Additionally, they each accessorized with the same matching black belts and knee-high socks.
As previously announced, Chloe will take on the role of Blossom, with Dove playing Bubbles and Yana starring as Buttercup.
Moreover, Scrubs star Donald Faison, who plays the girls' creator and father, Professor Utonium, was on set. He appeared to be in his full costume as well, as he donned a pink collared shirt, navy blue slacks and a gray blazer.
Back in February, The CW announced the live-action show would contain all the ingredients as the animated series—sugar, spice and everything nice—but with a twist, saying, the pilot centers on three "disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting."
As fans might recall, the original cartoon ran from 1998 to 2005 on Cartoon Network. The animated show was rebooted from 2016 to 2019.
Last week, Dove opened up about her role as Bubbles for the Powerpuff Girls live-action.
"After I got cast, I had to wait a week before the news came out, which was an excruciating week because I'm such a fan of the cartoon," she told Nylon on Friday, April 2. "It was so hard not to talk about it. I'm so excited to be in jeans and a little blue tank top and then levitate and zoom out of a window. Please. Fighting monsters? But, also, specifically getting to play the Powerpuff Girls. I grew up without cable and I even knew what the Powerpuff Girls were. I'm a freak for them."
While the former Disney Channel star kept details of the series tight-lipped, she noted, "I can't tell you too much about it, but it is so exactly what you would want. It's mental."
In March, Yana raved over her role as Buttercup, writing on Instagram, "Bag secured. (no really v grateful, this is too dreamy to believe, so many feelings, still processing, on cloud 9)."
That same month, Chloe shared a collage of Blossom on Instagram and shared several emojis to convey her excitement.
The Clueless actor shared the news as well, captioning his post, "I tried so hard not to FLEX but I can't help it. I'm so excited!"
With filming under way, it's only a matter of time before we get to see our favorite superheroes in action!