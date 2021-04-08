Hearts Are Breaking in the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Trailer

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Spring has officially sprung, and you know what that means in fictional high school land: It's Spring Musical time.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series just released a trailer for season two, which finds the theatre kids of East High preparing for their next show. High School Musical was a great success, so obviously they should make everybody happy and do High School Musical 2, right? Wrong! Get ready for Beauty and the Beast!

The truth is that Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) gets intimidated when she runs into the theatre director at North High (played by Derek Hough). They're doing The Little Mermaid and competing for a prestigious high school theatre award, so Miss Jenn feels like East High has to get in on the action with a little "Be Our Guest." Doesn't quite fit the meta theme of the show and we were so ready for a performance of "Fabulous," but we'll take it.

Meanwhile, Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) has been accepted into a fancy program, and she and Ricky (Joshua Bassett) are planning to make long distance really work for them, if some North High girl doesn't get in the way.