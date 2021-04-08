Watch Honey Boo Boo Confront Mama June in Emotional Reunion One Year in the Making

Watch : "Mama June: Road to Redemption": Honey Boo Boo's Tearful Truth

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is ready to have her voice heard.

It's no secret that June "Mama June" Shannon has been struggling to regain the trust of her daughters after a 2019 arrest for drug possession led to a rehab stay.

But in an exclusive sneak peek of the April 9 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, Alana and her mom will come face to face for the first time in over a year for an honest, revealing conversation.

"It's just hard because you wasn't there for my first day of high school and I think that's a pretty big thing," Alana shared through tears. "It was hard for me not having my mom there and I had to come home and tell Pumpkin what I was doing. I'm very grateful that Pumpkin was there for me, but why wasn't you there? Why wasn't you there when I needed you most?"

While Mama June confessed to being "sick" and unable to care for herself, the WE tv reality star told her daughters that she was ready to make things better.