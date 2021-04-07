Alfonso Ribeiro Shares His Honest Thoughts on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air "Reimagination"

Alfonso Ribeiro appreciates a TV show that likes to keep it fresh.
Back in August 2020, news broke that Will Smith's Westbrook Studios and Universal TV were producing a new version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
In an exclusive interview with E! News' Justin Sylvester for Just the Sip, Alfonso shared his thoughts on the project. For starters, he's not one to call it a "reboot."
"I like to call it a reimagining," he explained. "We sometimes throw a lot of things into one word, one concept. A reboot would be taking the actual show and characters and bringing it back. This is a totally different show."
Alfonso continued, "It's not even based on the show. It's based on the theme song. It's a completely different thing. It's drama. It's not comedy. I have nothing to do with it so I don't really know anything more…But I actually appreciate it even more than a reboot. Let's take a concept and turn it into a different show."
For six seasons, Alfonso brought the laughs in the NBC sitcom that ran from 1990 to 1996. Today, the 49-year-old host of America's Funniest Home Videos still has fond memories of the experience.
"You definitely had to be on," he shared when looking back on filming days. "We actually would shoot an entire show in under two hours…We got it right on take one."
And although fans were so excited to see the cast reunite for an HBO Max special in November 2020, Alfonso was quick to share that the meeting wasn't a rare occurrence.
"We're hanging out all the time," he shared. "This just happened to be with a crew there. The love that we've had for each other throughout is a continuation of love and all that people saw on that show was the continuation of that love 30 years later."
And in case there was any doubt that Alfonso supported the upcoming Fresh Prince project, he shared one final sentiment. "I'm like, roll the dice," he explained. "Go ahead and try it and see what happens."
America's Funniest Home Videos air Sunday nights at 7 p.m. on ABC.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)