Kendra Wilkinson Calls Out Holly Madison For Dishing on Their Fractured Friendship

Watch : Kendra Wilkinson in "Girls Next Door": E! News Rewind

Kendra Wilkinson is punching back after Holly Madison opened up about their relationship—or lack thereof.

On the Call Her Daddy podcast on April 7, Holly suggested The Girls Next Door co-stars are not on good terms and don't really stay in touch. She even hinted that Kendra lied and had, in fact, had sex with Hugh Hefner before she moved into the Playboy Mansion.

"I had to sleep with him first," the Down the Rabbit Hole author, 41, said. "I'm not trying to slut shame anybody or anything but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him."

After E! News published Holly's comments, Kendra revealed her unfiltered reaction in the comments section on Instagram. She wrote, "Dude... it's 2021," with a laughing-crying emoji. Fans backed her with messages claiming that Holly is "just trying to stay relevant."

Kendra, 35, explained what she meant by her clapback, saying, "Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on." (She shares kids Hank, 11, and Alijah, with her ex-husband Hank Baskett).