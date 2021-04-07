Tiger Woods Crash Investigation: Police Reveal Cause of Accident

Watch : Tiger Woods' Car Accident: Everything We Know

Tiger Woods was traveling more than 40 mph over the speed limit when he crashed his car in late February, according to authorities.

During an April 7 press conference, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said one of the primary causes of the golf legend's February 23 crash was driving at 84-87 mph in a 45 mph zone as well as not being able to negotiate the curb on the roadway. The final estimated speed when Woods' car struck a tree was 75 mph.

"There were no citations issued and no signs of impairment," Villanueva said, adding that the athlete was not given special treatment. During the presser, police also shared that Woods' foot was 99 percent on the gas petal at all points of impact and the brake was never hit. Authorities believe he panicked and accidently hit the gas instead of brake, but it is speculation since Woods can't remember this detail.

Police also noted that they did not check his phone for texting and don't believe he was on his phone.

After the crash in Southern California, which left him with serious injuries, Woods was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery. On Feb. 28, five days after the accident, Woods, 43, broke his silence on the crash.