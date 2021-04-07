Tiger Woods Crash Investigation: Police Reveal Cause of Accident

Tiger Woods was traveling more than 40 mph over the speed limit when he crashed his car in late February, according to authorities.
During an April 7 press conference, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said one of the primary causes of the golf legend's February 23 crash was driving at 84-87 mph in a 45 mph zone as well as not being able to negotiate the curb on the roadway. The final estimated speed when Woods' car struck a tree was 75 mph.
"There were no citations issued and no signs of impairment," Villanueva said, adding that the athlete was not given special treatment. During the presser, police also shared that Woods' foot was 99 percent on the gas petal at all points of impact and the brake was never hit. Authorities believe he panicked and accidently hit the gas instead of brake, but it is speculation since Woods can't remember this detail.
Police also noted that they did not check his phone for texting and don't believe he was on his phone.
After the crash in Southern California, which left him with serious injuries, Woods was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery. On Feb. 28, five days after the accident, Woods, 43, broke his silence on the crash.
"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts," he tweeted. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."
In mid-March, Woods took to social media once again to share an update on his health. "Happy to report that I am back and continuing my recovery," he began. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks."
"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center," Woods continued. "You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."