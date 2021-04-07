Project Runway Is Coming Back for Season 19, With Host Karlie Kloss Making Guest Appearances

Watch : Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Welcome Their First Child

The world is opening back up, and the designers are heading back to the workroom.

Bravo just announced that Project Runway is returning for season 19, and production is set to begin later this spring with a whole new crop of designers ready to take the fashion world by storm. Mentor Christian Siriano and judges Nina Garcia, Elaine Welteroth and Brandon Maxwell will all be returning full time.

Host Karlie Kloss, however, will be making "guest appearances" throughout the new season, which might have something to do with the fact that she just gave birth to her first child in March.

Season 18 premiered in December 2019 and crowned Geoffrey Mac the winner. That finale aired just a day into the coronavirus pandemic, so naturally, production on season 19 was delayed. Now, we can once again look forward to happily yelling at our TV screens when contestants show up without knowing how to design plus sizes or menswear, or, most infuriatingly, how to sew at all.