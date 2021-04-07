Gaten Matarazzo's Update on Stranger Things Season 4 Will Give You Chills

Watch : "Stranger Things": Everything We Know About Season 4

Buckle up, Stranger Things fans! According to Gaten Matarazzo, season four is going to be a thrilling ride.

The actor, who plays Dustin Henderson on the hit Netflix series, teased new details about the upcoming season during an interview on The Tonight Show. "We're getting back," Gaten said of filming the show after being shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 18-year-old star also noted that this might just be the "scariest" season yet.

"Oh, yeah! That's the one thing I've noticed," Gaten told host Jimmy Fallon. "I was reading it and I'm like, 'They're going for it this year, that's pretty cool!'"

The teen also shared that, while the show was shut down over the summer, he got a temporary job at a local restaurant. In attempt to not be recognized, Gaten had on a bit of disguise—but fans still spotted him! "People would just look at me for a second, squint...and be like, 'Are you Gaten Matarazzo?'" he recalled, noting some fans who recognized him were as young as 3 years old. "Like, toddler people! There are toddlers who love Stranger Things, they think it's like the bomb dot com."