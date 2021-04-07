Adam Levine and His Daughters Sport Matching Tie-Dye Dresses in Rare Family Photo

Watch : Do "The Voice" Coaches Miss Adam Levine?

When in doubt, think pink!

At least, that seems to be the motto in Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's household. While the Maroon 5 frontman and Victoria's Secret veteran are used to wearing chic designer 'fits for their respective careers, the pair's latest ensemble is really giving their fans heart-eyes.

The former Voice coach took to Instagram to share a rare family photo that captured him and his wife sporting the same matching dresses as their daughters—Dusty Rose Levine, 4, and Gio Grace Levine, 3.

In the sweet snapshot, the longtime couple and their little ones stuck a pose in their pink tie-dye dresses. The 42-year-old musician accessorized his pastel pink number with vibrant periwinkle-colored sneakers, while the 32-year-old model styled her outfit with bright yellow pants.

"girls just wanna have fun," Adam captioned his post, adding the painting nails emoji.

The twinning moment was too cute for words!