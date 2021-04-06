Selma Blair Jokes She Can "See Why" Justin Long Refused to Date Her After Watching This Video

Selma Blair and Justin Long are the power couple that almost was!
Selma, 48, revealed on Instagram that her business manager tried to set her up with the New Girl actor, 42, long ago. However, as the saying goes, she learned that he's just not that into her.
Years later, Selma admitted that she can "see why" it didn't work out. She took a walk down memory lane after watching Justin recreate one of her most iconic scenes from Cruel Intentions with the master of viral parodies, Sarah Ramos, this week.
On Monday, April 5, Justin posted the parody on Instagram, showing himself starring as Selma's character, Cecile, as she opens up about having an orgasm in a conversation with Kathryn (originally played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, embodied by Sarah Ramos in his comedy clip).
Justin explained why he wanted to recreate the scene, for which he wore a dark bobbed wig and red dress like Cecile. "Sarah started doing these brilliant homage videos at the start of the quarantine that I really fell in love with," he said. "Long before I became a big @saraheramos fan, I was a fan of 'Cruel Intentions' and @selmablair."
That means that playing Selma's character alongside Sarah was basically a dream come true. He called it "the most fun way to pay tribute to these funny + talented ladies."
Justin wrote, "It also gave me a newfound appreciation for just HOW great Selma is in that movie (and how monstrous I look in comparison to her pretty face )." The He's Just Not That Into You actor concluded the caption by shouting out Selma's inspiring medical journey, after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
The Legally Blonde actress watched his parody video and reconnected with her old pal in the comments section.
"I am laughing and I love you," she wrote, adding, "I see why you never would date me despite my business managers set up attempts years ago." She threw in a crying-laughing emoji and said, "This makes up for it. Thank you dear Justin. Great work."
No harm, no foul!
Selma didn't reveal exactly when their unsuccessful setup took place, though she was married to musician Ahmet Zappa from 2004 to 2006. Justin's exes, on the other hand, include Amanda Seyfried and Drew Barrymore, who recently gushed about how "great" he is.
His new version of Cruel Intentions earned the approval of Sarah Michelle Gellar as well, who also shared a shocking story about Justin. The Buffy star posted the video on her Insta Story and wrote, "This is amazing... well except for the part where @justinlong forgets to say he's a fan of mine too." She teased, "now I don't feel bad about the time that I almost left him in Tijuana when he got stuck at the border."
As for Sarah Ramos, the Parenthood alum has been recreating several famous movie scenes at home, and even tapped Chloe Grace Moretz for a Mean Girls remake.
Watch their Cruel Intentions reimagining above.