We Are Ready to Love Girls5eva 5eva After Watching the First Trailer

Watch the trailer for Girls5eva, the pop star comedy starring Sara Bareilles, coming to Peacock on May 6.

By Lauren Piester Apr 06, 2021 6:50 PMTags
TVCelebritiesEntertainmentPeacockNBCU
Watch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Pop star dreams are coming true. 

Peacock just released the first trailer for Girls5eva, the new comedy from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino, and it looks like everything we could have wanted: sparkly outfits, smooth vocals, funny ladies, questionable song lyrics and a bit of a mystery. 

The series stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell as the former members of late '90s/early 2000s girl group Girls5eva. They're all older now, but they have to decide if they're going to reunite for a brand new gig and have the "biggest comeback in pop music history." 

The trailer is peppered with footage of the group in its glory days, and that footage seems to include an extra member—played by Ashley Park—who is mysteriously not present as the band reunites. The footage also includes a performance (at a 10th grade graduation!) of a song that goes, "Jailbait, great at sex but it's our first time." 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

You can watch the trailer below!

Peacock also just announced a premiere date for the series, and it's May 6. That means we have to wait just one month to gobble up this pop music masterpiece. 

Keep up with all the upcoming premiere dates below!

ABC
NEW: Home Economics (ABC) - April 7

Topher Grace is executive producing and starring in a new comedy about siblings in different economic brackets starting Wednesday, April 7.

The CW
NEW: Kung Fu (CW) - April 7

Olivia Liang stars in the CW's update of Kung Fu, premiering Wednesday, April 7. 

ABC
NEW: Rebel (ABC) - April 8

Katey Sagal stars in Rebel, a show inspired by Erin Brockovich. It premieres Thursday, April 8.

Freeform
Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform) - April 8

Everything's Gonna Be Okay returns for a second season on Thursday, April 8 on Freeform.

Netflix
NEW: Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me (Netflix) - April 14

Jamie Foxx debuts as an embarrassing dad (inspired by his own relationship with his daughter Corinne) in this Netflix comedy, beginning April 14. 

TVLand
Younger (Paramount+) - April 15

Younger's final season premieres April 15 on Paramount+. The season will air later in the year on TV Land.

Disney+
NEW: Big Shot (Disney+) - April 16

John Stamos stars as an ousted NCAA coach who takes a basketball coaching job at an all-girls high school in this brand new series, coming to Disney+ on April 16. 

HBO
NEW: Mare of Easttown (HBO) - April 18

Kate Winslet plays a small-town detective solving a murder in the midst of her crumbling personal life, beginning April 18 on HBO.

Freeform
NEW: Cruel Summer (Freeform) - April 20

Freeform's new psychological thriller, from executive producer Jessica Biel, is set in the '90s and explores the disappearance of Kate (Olivia Holt) and its impact on nerdy wannabe Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia). It premieres Tuesday, April 20 on Freeform. 

Netflix
NEW: Shadow and Bone (Netflix) - April 23

Netflix's next big fantasy TV series comes in the form of Shadow & Bone, which is a combination of two related book series by Leigh BardugoShadow and Bone and Six of Crows. The show follows Alina, a young cartographer who discovers some unknown abilities while on a journey across a dark and scary bit of land called the Fold. 

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - April 28

The Handmaid's Tale returns for season four with three new episodes premiering at once on Wednesday, April 28. June (Elisabeth Moss) is now a rebel leader striking back against Gilead, but her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

The CW
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW) - May 2

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season six on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m., at which point Batwoman will move to 9 p.m. 

Victor Ceballos Olea / NETFLIX
Selena: The Series Part 2 (Netflix) - May 4

Selena returns for part two of her inspiring and tragic life story on May 4 on Netflix.

Peacock
NEW: Girls5eva (Peacock) - May 6

The most iconic fictional girl group from the late '90s/early 2000s is coming back for a reunion on Peacock, beginning May 6.

CW
Dynasty (CW) - May 7

Dynasty returns for season four on Friday, May 7. 

Hulu
Shrill (Hulu) - May 7

Shrill returns for its third and final season with Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup and her newfound momentum at work. It premieres Friday, May 7 on Hulu.

CBS
Mom Series Finale (CBS) - May 13

Mom will say goodbye after eight seasons on Thursday, May 13. 

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - May 14

Season two of the show with the best title on TV premieres May 14 on Disney+. 

Hulu
NEW: Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu) - May 21

Patton Oswalt stars as a supervillain who's been ousted from his evil society and still has to deal with his crumbling marriage in a new animated comedy, coming to Hulu on May 21. 

CBS
NCIS: New Orleans Series Finale (CBS) - May 23

NCIS: New Orleans will end after seven seasons on Sunday, May 23. 

HBO
In Treatment (HBO) - May

Uzo Aduba stars in a reimagined continuation of the therapy drama, 10 years after its last season aired. It premieres on HBO in May.

Disney Plus
NEW: Loki (Disney+) - June 11

Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief in his very own crime thriller TV show, premiering Friday, June 11 on Disney+. 

Disney+
Zenimation (Disney+) - June 11

The second season of this mesmerizing ASMR feast for the eyes and ears premieres June 11. 

Hulu
Love, Victor (Hulu) - June 11

Love, Victor returns for season two on June 11 with Victor (Michael Cimino) newly out and navigating his junior year of high school. 

Disney+
NEW: The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) - June 25

Orphans bond at a boarding school while also saving the world in The Mysterious Benedict Society, coming Friday, June 25 to Disney+. 

Disney+
NEW: Turner & Hooch (Disney+) - July 16

Josh Peck plays Scott Turner, son of Detective Turner (Tom Hanks) from the 1989 Turner & Hooch movie. He's an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal who inherits a big unruly dog who becomes the partner he needs. It premieres Friday, July 16. 

