Peter Weber Addresses Rumors He's Returning as The Bachelor

Is Peter Weber ready to hand out more roses?
Though the pilot, who starred on season 24 of The Bachelor, recently called it quits with girlfriend Kelley Flanagan, that doesn't mean his heart is ready for takeoff. As Peter explained in an exclusive interview with E! News, he has no immediate plans to sign up for The Bachelor again, despite recent rumors.
Referencing the speculation, including one April Fools' Day prank that claimed he was in talks to return to the franchise, Peter told E! News, "I had a bunch of friends send me screenshots of that. I was just as confused as they were, so yeah, I know nothing else about that. I'm lost in the dark just as much as you guys. There's no talks going on."
It might be hard for Peter to take time off from his busy schedule these days. In early 2021, the Southern California native moved to New York City, where he's teamed up with TaskRabbit for a new partnership. In fact, Peter recently took on the role of Tasker for a day, showing off his new handy skills.
As for how the partnership began, it actually started out with a funny post Peter shared on his social media. "I just actually put up bookshelves in my room. Kind of as a joke I was like, 'OK guys, check me out on TaskRabbit' as a joke, then TaskRabbit reached out to me," he told E! News. "It was pretty organic, it's kind of funny like that they reached out and told me what they were thinking with the concepts, and I was like, hey why not? And it is a cool little thing to do to be interactive with the fans as well and put my skills to the test."
Peter even showed up to one NYC resident's apartment to help her put up her bookshelves and curtains. "I was able to surprise her as well though with a nice big IKEA blue bag that IKEA got her a bunch of household items," Peter said, "and got to surprise her with that, got to surprise her with a nice little rose."
Speaking of roses, while Peter isn't planning to return as The Bachelor, would he be interested in signing up for Bachelor in Paradise?
"I don't know. I'm still kind of thinking about that," he told E! News. "I think right now I'm definitely getting in a good place. I've already been through a lot just relationship wise the last two years. I don't know, necessarily, I don't know if I'm 100 percent ready yet to kind of go down that route and seriously kind of pursue a relationship just yet. I could change my mind but right now I think it's kind of a toss-up."