Milo Ventimiglia Reignites Gilmore Girls' Jess vs. Dean Debate With Hilarious Sign

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls"

It's the age-old debate for Gilmore Girls fans: Team Jess or Team Dean?

Since the early seasons of the beloved series, viewers have remained divided over two of the show's main characters: Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) and Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki)—who became rivals while trying to win the heart of Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel). And although viewers still battle over Jess and Dean—with some even vouching for Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry)—Milo is having the last laugh.

While appearing on The Tonight Show, Milo showed off his tribute to Jared's character: a sign in his office that reads "I love Dean 4 Ever." But it wasn't just the sign that had host Jimmy Fallon laughing, it was the placement of it. As it turns out, Milo put the sign on a certificate he received for one of his This Is Us Emmy nominations.

"Oh my gosh!" Jimmy clapped. "Is that rubbing it in his face?"

However, Milo assured him that's not the case. "Not at all, Jared and I are really good friends," Milo said, adding that he made the sign for someone online and decided to keep it. "After I made it I just said, 'Well, let me just hang on to this 'cause this is cool.' And I literally just kind of stuck it right onto my Emmy notification that was hanging on my wall."

Jimmy then laughed, "Oh, just happened to be there. Yeah, just not big deal, just happened to be there."