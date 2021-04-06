SAG AwardsBritney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Hilary Duff Switches Up Her Hair After Welcoming Baby: See Her Blue to Blonde Transformation

According to Hilary Duff, blue hair is "so yesterday." Scroll on to see the Younger star's epic return to her blonde roots.

By Jess Cohen Apr 06, 2021 11:51 AMTags
BabiesHilary DuffHairCelebritiesTransformation
Watch: Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby

New baby, new 'do.

Hilary Duff is no longer feeling blue—she's back to blonde! The 33-year-old Younger actress, who welcomed her third child in late March, switched up her hair once again after originally going blue in February.

For the blue to blonde transformation, the Disney alum recruited her hair stylists and sent a "quick prayer to the color gods" before beginning the process, which she documented on her Instagram. "It's been fun," she wrote alongside one last selfie with her former blue locks.

And after the process was complete, the "Metamorphosis" singer returned to Instagram with a snap of her blonde hair. In the photo, Duff can be seen smiling alongside her husband, Matthew Koma, who switched up his hair color as well. The Lizzie McGuire alum captioned the picture of their transformations, "Normal hair parents."

The stars are parents to daughter Banks, 2, and newborn baby Mae, while Duff is also mom to son Luca, 9, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie.

photos
Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma: Romance Rewind

Over the weekend, the family had a sweet Easter celebration, their first with baby Mae, who was born on March 24.

"Mae has been such an easy baby so far," a source recently shared with E! News. "Hilary and Matt are already used to the crazy schedules along with two kids, so adding a third wasn't a huge transition."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

See Jimmy Fallon Respond to Backlash Over Addison Rae's TikTok Dances

2

Katharine McPhee and Baby Rennie Rock Matching Swimsuits in New Photo

3

How Kim Kardashian Subtly Supported Kanye West on Easter

The insider added, "The kids adore Mae and are so excited about having her around and holding her."

As Duff celebrates a new baby and a new 'do, let's take a look at more celeb hair transformations below!

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock, Instagram
Paris Hilton

The entrepreneur and DJ chopped off her long locks and debuted a stylish shoulder-length bob.

Shutterstock, Courtesy of Versace
Gigi Hadid

To make her runway return after welcoming baby Khai, Gigi switched up her signature blonde hairstyle for a fierce red look.

Instagram
Lana Condor

"Did a thing," the actress wrote alongside a photo of herself debuting her pink hair in February 2021. As the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star told her followers, "U know I love my pink."

Instagram
Hilary Duff

After going blue in February, the Younger star decided to switch up her look once again in early April, returning to her blonde roots.

Instagram; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star debuted her vibrant red hair on Instagram Feb. 24, 2021.

ABC/Paul Hebert; Instagram
Clare Crawley

When in doubt, think pink! The Bachelorette alum recently debuted a major hair makeover, in which she dyed her hair a pink rose color. "I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color," she shared on Instagram on Feb. 6, "so I did it!"

Shutterstock/Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID
Margot Robbie

The Bombshell star kissed her blonde hair goodbye and looked unrecognizable with her jet black hair. Margot debuted her major transformation, in which she donned a jet black wig on the set of David O. Russell's mysterious new movie.

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, Instagram
Shakira

The singer typically sports blonde hair of various shades but went for hot pink in February 2021.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Instagram
Demi Lovato

The singer rocked a pretty pink look at the beginning of January 2021.

ABC/Getty Images for dcp/Instagram
Dua Lipa

The "New Rules" singer debuted a dramatic makeover—a blonde bob!—in January 2021.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum posted a picture of his longer locks on Instagram in January 2021.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage, instagram
Keke Palmer

The star debuted this new hairstyle in January 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The singer debuted a short mullet-like hairstyle in January 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

The singer ditched the pony tail for a new romantic hairstyle in November 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

The actress showcased a new short 'do in November 2020.

Instagram
Carson Daly

The television host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

While most celebs decided to trim their hair, the makeup mogul added some length with the help of some hair extensions.

Instagram
Dua Lipa

The pop singer traded in her blonde and black locks for a new hue: Pink!

Instagram
Carey Hart

The motorcyclist got a major trim with the help of wife Pink and daughter Willow. The singer documented the at-home haircut and captioned the Instagram post, "We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME."

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The reality star, who often changes up her hairstyles, debuted a "bronde" bob with chunky blonde highlights in February 2020.

Getty Images/Twitter
Hayden Panettiere

The Nashville actress chopped off her long locks for the 2011 movie Scream 4 and did it again in December 2019.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Evangeline Lilly

The LOST alum and Ant-Man star shaved her head in November 2019.

Getty Images; Instagram
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star channeled Ariel, the Little Mermaid in May 2019.

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images, Instagram
Leighton Meester

With help from colorist Aura Friedman and a Keraphix protein treatment from Nexxus, the Gossip Girl star successfully underwent a platinum blonde hair transformation

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images; Instagram
Julianne Hough

While celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Brooks Laich, the Dancing With the Stars judge debuted her new red hair. 

Instagram / GC Images
Blake Lively

In honor of her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section, the actress shed her usual long blond locks for a black pixie cut. 

Gotham/GC Images/starzfly/Bauergriffin.com
Katie Holmes

The actress debuted a new pixie cut in October 2017.

Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The model debuted a white-blonde hairstyle in March 2017.

Getty Images/Instagram
Ruby Rose

The Orange Is the New Black star debuted a new pink hairstyle in December 2016.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com; Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The Suicide Squad actress debuted a new lob at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

See Jimmy Fallon Respond to Backlash Over Addison Rae's TikTok Dances

2

Katharine McPhee and Baby Rennie Rock Matching Swimsuits in New Photo

3

How Kim Kardashian Subtly Supported Kanye West on Easter

4

Katy Perry Offers Proof She Quit Shaving Her Legs Since Giving Birth

5

Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Share Rare Insight Into Life Together