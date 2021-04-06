Katy PerryKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters
Has Phoebe Robinson Ever Met a Goat Before? Watch Her Experience a Farm For the First Time

Phoebe Robinson visits Whitney Cummings for her first taste of farm life in a sneak peek at Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson.

By Lauren Piester Apr 06, 2021 4:00 PMTags
Phoebe Robinson has certainly seen a goat before, but only from the comfort of a car. 

The comedian is really testing the limits of her comfort zone in a new exclusive clip from her upcoming Comedy Central show Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson by paying a visit to her friend Whitney Cummings, who happens to have a well-stocked farm. As Phoebe reveals during her visit, she has never seen a barnyard animal up close. She's not even entirely sure what all the animals are, which makes for a pretty entertaining tour with Whitney. 

A goat cries, and Phoebe's alarmed. "Why are they making noise?"

"Why are you making noise?!" Whitney wonders, as Phoebe ponders what it must be like from the goat's perspective. 

"He doesn't know who I am," she says. "And I'm in his living room." 

"No! He doesn't have HBO," Whitney confirms to the 2 Dope Queens star. "He hasn't heard of you." 

From there, Phoebe is stunned by goat poop ("like a freakin' Pez dispenser") and spots a donkey penis before worrying that another donkey is trying to smell her crotch. 

Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

It's all in the name of bringing Phoebe out of her own world and into the worlds of her many friends and their favorite hobbies. She's doing magic with the Property Brothers, tumbling with Amber Ruffin, cooking with Tan France, and even, most unexpectedly, walking a tightrope with Kevin Bacon

Gabrielle Union, Ashley GrahamHasan Minhaj and Eric Nam will all appear in future episodes. 

Comedy Central/Tyler Twins

You can watch the clip with Whitney below!

Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson premieres April 9 at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central. 

