Piers Morgan Says Meghan Markle's Claims Are "Impossible to Believe" in First Interview Since Scandal

Watch : Piers Morgan Demands an Apology From "The Talk"

Nearly a month has passed since Meghan Markle spoke to Oprah Winfrey about her and Prince Harry's departure from the royal family, and Piers Morgan is still hung up on the explosive claims made by the Duchess.

On Monday, April 5, the former Good Morning Britain co-host joined Fox Nation's Tucker Carlson Today to air his grievances about the interview, calling Markle's claims "impossible to believe."

"Here we are a month later, and frankly—I've had plenty of time to think about this—I still don't believe any of what they were saying," he insisted. "Seventeen different claims by the pair of them have now been proven to be either completely untrue or massively exaggerated or unprovable. I don't understand why I should have to believe people who are not telling the truth."

He didn't specify which of her claims were inaccurate.

In Markle's sit-down, she alleged the royal family prevented her from defending herself against attacks from the U.K. tabloids, that the Palaces did not treat her and Harry with the same respect as they did Prince William and Kate Middleton, or other members of the family and that they expressly forbid her from seeking treatment.