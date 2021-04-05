Kourtney Kardashian Bonds With Travis Barker's Family in New Photos From Snowy Getaway

Watch : Kourtney & Travis Barker Celebrate Easter With Kardashian-Jenners

Snow bunnies!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently enjoyed a fun getaway in Deer Valley, Utah. The couple, who went from longtime friends to being in a relationship in late December, appeared to take their first family trip together.

Both the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer documented their snow-filled activities, which included riding around in a snowmobile and hitting the slopes in skis and snowboards.

And in true Kardashian fashion, the E! star made sure to dress to impress during her mini vacation.

The Poosh founder even wore the same matching snow gear as Travis' daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, 15, who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Moreover, Kourtney also twinned with Alabama's half-sister, Atiana De La Hoya, 22, whose parents are Shanna and Oscar De La Hoya.

"up to snow good," the reality TV personally captioned her Instagram post on Monday, April 5, alongside a collage of photos that captured her, Alabama and Atiana modeling their chic all-black outfits.