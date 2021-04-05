SAG AwardsBritney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson Reveals Her Newborn Baby's Unique Name

Bachelor in Paradise star Krystal Nielson has introduced her "beautiful angel" to the world. Keep scrolling to find out what she and boyfriend Miles Bowles named their daughter.

Welcome to the world, baby girl!

Nearly a week after giving birthBachelor in Paradise alum Krystal Nielson has announced her newborn daughter's name. 

"It's official!!! Glitter baby has a name!!!!" the fitness influencer shared to social media on Monday, April 5. "Introducing our beautiful angel, Andara Rose Bowles."

Little Andara even has her own Instagram account, and "detailed" her birth experience alongside the mother-daughter duo's first photo together.

"Wow, birth is a wild ride!!!" the caption read. "Mom pushed me out in one contraction (once I started to crown that is) and pulled me onto her chest! She smelled like roses because dad rubbed rose oil all over her chest for me and it put me right at ease. As soon as I heard mom's voice I stopped crying, wrapped my arms around her neck and fell asleep... so happy to finally meet."

Andara is Krystal and boyfriend Miles Bowles first child together. The San Diego-based couple went public with their relationship last October and announced her pregnancy one month later, less than a year after Krystal and BiP co-star Chris Randone split

Krystal recalled the "scary" moment she discovered she was expecting in an appearance on Scheana Shay's podcast, explaining that it was "so soon in a relationship" to have a baby. The reality TV star, 33, was still legally married to Chris, which she said caused "a lot of anxiety and worry." 

The experience only strengthened Krystal and Miles' relationship because she "knew this was an incredible lesson for me to grow, to lean into love, to have faith in myself and Miles and my future and know that God gives us only what we can handle." 

Now, Krystal, Miles and Andara are adjusting to life at home as a family of three. The new mom is also keeping followers up to date on her postpartum journey, saying she's lost 14lbs. since giving birth. 

"I heard weight just MELTS OFF when breastfeeding-so true!!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "So don't stress about it." 

