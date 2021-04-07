The Infuriating True Story Behind The United States vs. Billie Holiday

"I spent the rest of the war on 52nd Street and a few other streets. I had the white gowns and the white shoes. And every night they'd bring me the white gardenias and the white junk."

So Billie Holiday relayed in her 1956 memoir Lady Sings the Blues, the book itself a subject of admiration and scrutiny due to the liberties she took in telling her own story and what some critics saw at the time as a missed opportunity to do more than further link the art of jazz to a certain seedy lifestyle that a lot of white people just assumed was part of the Black experience.

Maybe it fed a stereotype, but abject poverty, sexual violence, prostitution and drug use were part of Holiday's story, and she didn't shy away from the hard truths of either her past or her present. She even made them harder in some instances, such as opening her book with the revelation that, when she was born in Baltimore on April 7, 1915, her mother was 13 and her father 16, and they married when their daughter was 3 years old.

In reality, her mother, Sadie Fagan, gave birth to her at 19, her father, Clarence Halliday, was 17, and they never married. But in all versions of her story, Clarence took off when Billie—born Eleanor Fagan in Philadelphia—was little. She would later borrow her first name from her favorite movie star when she was a kid, Billie Dove, and her surname from her guitar-playing dad's stage moniker.

"Much of what we think we know about Holiday, however, is questionable, and over time accounts of her life have been bent to serve some other purpose than telling her story," John Szwed wrote in his 2015 book Billie Holiday: The Musician and the Myth.