Why Hulk Hogan Couldn't Tell Brie & Nikki Bella Apart at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

Hulk Hogan couldn't be more impressed with the Bella Twins.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee and WrestleMania 37 co-host revealed he was blown away by Brie Bella and Nikki Bella at the 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony. While the WWE legend noted he's a "huge fan" of the Bella Twins, he joked that he's "nine months behind reality" as he's been watching Total Bellas.
He quipped, "I know those shows are filmed nine months or 10 months ahead of time." Thus, he couldn't believe what "good shape" Brie and Nikki were in at the ceremony, who welcomed sons Matteo and Buddy back in 2020.
In fact, Hulk admitted that the twins' post-baby transformations have made them more identical looking. "I also have been able to tell Brie and Nikki apart. It's really easy," Hulk (born Terry Bollea) said. "I'm sitting there talking to Brie asking about, you know, being a first-time mom with her son and she stopped me, and she goes, 'Terry, you're talking to Brie. I'm not Nikki.'"
Per Hulk, the twins look "exactly alike" now. In addition to applauding Brie and Nikki's dedication to fitness, Hulk said he was impressed by their business success outside the ring.
"We were talking, and I said, 'Man, it's really cool to see you guys move on from the wrestling business but, don't drop the ball,'" he shared before adding, "'You've been planning on how to generate revenue, you've been planning on how to be entrepreneurs, you've been planning on how to guide your life and take care of your families and it's really cool to see the women of the WWE doing this.'"
Hulk revealed he told the Bella Twins that they were "setting an example for all of us." We're sure those supportive words meant a lot to Brie and Nikki, who've contemplated coming out of retirement.
Still, this year's WrestleMania week is about honoring their already impressive career. As wrestling fans well know, the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony didn't occur due to the coronavirus pandemic. And, as a result, the 2021 event will feature last year's class as well as this year's honorees.
The Bella Twins, who are a part of the original 2020 list of inductees, we're honored in a filmed special ceremony on March 30, which is streaming now on Peacock. For their behind-the-scenes photos from the Hall of Fame ceremony, scroll through the images below.
