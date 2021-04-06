SAG AwardsBritney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters
Why Hulk Hogan Couldn't Tell Brie & Nikki Bella Apart at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

Hulk Hogan couldn't be more impressed with the Bella Twins.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee and WrestleMania 37 co-host revealed he was blown away by Brie Bella and Nikki Bella at the 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony. While the WWE legend noted he's a "huge fan" of the Bella Twins, he joked that he's "nine months behind reality" as he's been watching Total Bellas.

He quipped, "I know those shows are filmed nine months or 10 months ahead of time." Thus, he couldn't believe what "good shape" Brie and Nikki were in at the ceremony, who welcomed sons Matteo and Buddy back in 2020.

In fact, Hulk admitted that the twins' post-baby transformations have made them more identical looking. "I also have been able to tell Brie and Nikki apart. It's really easy," Hulk (born Terry Bollea) said. "I'm sitting there talking to Brie asking about, you know, being a first-time mom with her son and she stopped me, and she goes, 'Terry, you're talking to Brie. I'm not Nikki.'"

Nikki and Brie Bella's Sons' Cutest Baby Pics

Per Hulk, the twins look "exactly alike" now. In addition to applauding Brie and Nikki's dedication to fitness, Hulk said he was impressed by their business success outside the ring.

"We were talking, and I said, 'Man, it's really cool to see you guys move on from the wrestling business but, don't drop the ball,'" he shared before adding, "'You've been planning on how to generate revenue, you've been planning on how to be entrepreneurs, you've been planning on how to guide your life and take care of your families and it's really cool to see the women of the WWE doing this.'"

Getty Images

Hulk revealed he told the Bella Twins that they were "setting an example for all of us." We're sure those supportive words meant a lot to Brie and Nikki, who've contemplated coming out of retirement.

Still, this year's WrestleMania week is about honoring their already impressive career. As wrestling fans well know, the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony didn't occur due to the coronavirus pandemic. And, as a result, the 2021 event will feature last year's class as well as this year's honorees.

The Bella Twins, who are a part of the original 2020 list of inductees, we're honored in a filmed special ceremony on March 30, which is streaming now on Peacock. For their behind-the-scenes photos from the Hall of Fame ceremony, scroll through the images below.

Instagram
Arriving in Style

Nikki and Brie arrive to the Florida ceremony dressed to the nines.

Instagram
Grand Entrance

Nikki follows Brie to the stage.

Instagram
Big Honor

The E! stars show off their WWE rings and plaques after being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Instagram
Happy Dance

The sisters do a dance on the red carpet.

Instagram
Red Carpet Stunners

The sports stars look ravishing in red while doing interviews.

Instagram
In Awe

Brie is "speechless" after receiving the huge honor.

Instagram
Old Friends

Nikki and Brie reunite with BFF Nia Jax backstage.

Instagram
Too Cute

The old friends and co-workers are all smiles.

Instagram
Bling Bling

Nikki gives a close-up shot of her WWE ring.

Instagram
Celebratory Dinner

After the induction, the twins celebrate over a fancy dinner together while sipping champagne.

Instagram
Cheers

The super stars let loose with cocktails.

Instagram
Sweet Treats

Nikki and Brie top off a perfect night with dessert.

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is streaming now on Peacock. Don't forget to also tune into Peacock for WrestleMania 37's two-night event on April 10 and 11.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

