How Jana Kramer Really Feels About Ex Johnathon Schaech Sharing Their Wedding Photo

Jana Kramer is "annoyed" by her ex sharing their wedding day photo online—but not for the reason you may think.
On March 30, actor Johnathon Schaech took to social media to post about the duo's short-lived marriage. "I had to explain this photo to my son today," the That Thing You Do! star captioned a photo of the former couple's 2010 nuptials. "I told him I've been married three times. But I got it right when I married his mother. @kramergirl and I lasted a week. We weren't meant but for this photo and friendship."
While, at the time, Jana—who married Mike Caussin in 2015—gave the post a "like," she's now explaining why it actually bothered her.
"So my ex-husband, because I guess he technically was a husband, so he tweeted out a picture of our wedding day," Jana said on the latest episode of her Whine Down podcast. "But he tags me in it...first of all, why are you tagging me in it?"
Jana also noted that she and Jonathon, who married businesswoman Julie Solomon in 2013, are friends. In fact, Jana and Julie are best friends, according to the One Tree Hill alum. "We've been great, but it kinda rubbed me wrong," Jana shared. "Like, why are you posting a photo of our wedding day? That's from the past."
"I didn't want to see that photo on my Twitter," she added. "And now you're tagging me in it. So I don't want other people to see that photo. Yeah, you can Google it if you're searching and you wanna see it. It bothered me."
On the episode, Jana and Mike compared her situation to Rachel Bilson and Rami Malek, who asked The O.C. alum to take down a throwback she posted in 2019. Jana explained that when she first heard the story of how Rami asked Rachel to take the photo down, she didn't understand. However, now going through this situation of her own, she can relate.
The "Why Ya Wanna" singer also admitted to texting Johnathon after he started responding to comments from fans about their wedding day. "I'm like, 'Can you be nice and not say mean things about me on Twitter?'" Jana said, adding that she's "annoyed" the post is still up on social media. "Part of me wants to text him and be like, 'Can you take that down?'"