Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie Name Each Other's Biggest Flaw and It's Adorably Uncomfortable

Watch : Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan Tease "Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie share one of our favorite bromances, but as it turns out, the two co-stars of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier aren't quite as close as they'd both like.

The pair of Marvel stars teamed up for a joint appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show airing Monday, April 5, and a preview clip featured the two guys going deep about what they'd like to change about the other.

After host Kelly Clarkson asked for "one thing about the other person that drives you nuts," Sebastian went first. "That Anthony won't share his soft side with me or the world as much as I wish that he did," he said. "Because there is a big, big soft side behind that mountain. And I've seen it—I've seen it sometimes, it comes out."

Anthony laughed as Sebastian voiced this, but by the end, it appeared that the Hurt Locker star was a bit surprised by the response. "I share my soft side with you all the time, man," Anthony replied earnestly.