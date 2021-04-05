See Britney Spears Modify Her Classic Catchphrase in Easter Workout Video With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Watch : Britney Spears Reached Out to Sharon Stone for Help

Britney Spears found some time on Easter Sunday for a little holiday cardio.

The pop star's boyfriend Sam Asghari shared a sweet video to Instagram on Sunday, April 4 that shows the longtime couple enjoying a workout session together.

In the footage, Sam began by filming her feet straddling the treadmill and asked, "Who is this girl?" Then, the video panned up to show Britney's face as she started marching along on the exercise machine.

"It's me, bitch," she said in a chipper tone before adding, "Happy Easter!" Her remarks echo the line "It's Britney, bitch" that she said at the start of her 2007 single "Gimme More."

A shirtless Sam, 27, then put the camera on himself and said, "Happy egg hunting." He ended the video by flexing for the camera.

"Happy egg hunting!" he similarly captioned the post. "Starting the day with a great workout @britneyspears."

Sam has made it clear that he continues to see a future with the 39-year-old "Circus" singer. In an interview with Forbes published last month, the personal trainer was asked about his plans for the future and said he hoped to "take my relationship to the next step." He added, "I don't mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad."