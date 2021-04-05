KardashiansBritney SpearsSAG AwardsTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable First Easter Celebration With Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid posted a sweet photo of baby Khai, her first child with longtime partner Zayn Malik to Instagram. Scroll to see the little one's adorable bunny outfit.

By Kaitlin Reilly Apr 05, 2021 12:12 AMTags
BabiesHolidaysEasterZayn MalikGigi Hadid
Watch: Gigi Hadid Returns to the Runway With New Red Hair

Khai is one happy baby!

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on April 4 to share a sweet Easter Sunday photo of her first child with her longtime partner, Zayn Malik. In the new pic, which does not show their daughter's face, the little one can be seen rocking a bunny onesie, with ears and all. 

"Our little bunny," the supermodel captioned the photo. "first Easter!"

Stars gushed over Gigi's baby girl in the comments section. Fashion designer Marc Jacobs wrote, "Happy Easter little Bunny." Gisele Bundchen shared, "Awww what a sweet little bunny. Happy Easter." Queer Eye star Tan France added, "OMG I love this so much!"

Even Khai's grandpa Mohamed Hadid couldn't get over this adorable outfit, writing, "Bunny alert" in the comments. 

Though Gigi initially kept her pregnancy private, she recently opened up about her motherhood journey for Vogue's March issue.

photos
Gigi Hadid's Best Mom Moments

In fact, the new mom detailed her 14-hour labor experience with her little one.

"It didn't even click that she was out. I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute," she told the magazine. "I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, 'This is what it is.' I loved that."

These days, the 25-year-old star has shared special moments with her daughter. To see Gigi and Zayn's first Easter with their baby girl, scroll through our gallery below. Plus, see how other stars have celebrated the holiday!

Instagram
Khai

The supermodel dresses up her and Zayn Malik's daughter in an adorable bunny-themed costume!

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his fiancée shared this family pic with baby girl Sterling on Easter 2021.

Instagram / Kate Upton
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

The model appears with the MLB star and their daughter Genevieve in this vacation photo posted on Instagram on Easter Sunday. She wrote, "Spending my day with loved ones... doesn't get much better than this. Happy Easter! [pink heart emoji] [bunny face emoji]."

Instagram / Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria

The actress posted this photo of herself with her and husband José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón's son, Santiago Enrique Bastón. She wrote, "Let the egg hunt commence! #HappyEaster!"

Instagram / Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner

The actress shared this photo on Easter Sunday 2021.

Instagram / Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson and Ciara

On Easter Sunday 2021, the NFL star shared on Instagram this video of himself with his wife and kids Future Zahir WilburnSienna Princess Wilson and baby Win Harrison Wilson. Russell wrote, "Happy Easter! Jesus has Risen! Praying for a year of Love, Faith, and Hope! Love, The Wilsons [six red heart emojis].

Instagram / Candace Cameron Bure
Candace Cameron Bure

On Easter Sunday 2021, the Fuller house alum shared this family photo with husband Valeri Bure and children Natasha, Lev and Maksim.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson

The star posted this selfie of herself with husband Eric Johnson and their children Maxwell Drew Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson, and Birdie Mae Johnson on Easter Sunday 2021.

Instagram / David Beckham / Nicola Peltz
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

The two appear with their sons Brooklyn Beckham, 22, Romeo Beckham, 18, and Cruz Beckham, 16, and daughter Harper Beckham, 9, in this Easter 2021 photo taken by Brooklyn's fiancée Nicole Peltz.

Instagram / Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham shared this Instagram photo of himself and his fiancée celebrating Easter 2021 with his family. He wrote, "The cutest Easter bunny [red heart emoji]."

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan

The Mean Girls alum shared on Instagram this selfie on Easter Sunday 2021, writing, "Ready for Easter Sunday [chick emoji] [bunny face emoji] #family #love #happiness #happyeaster."

Instagram / Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

"Happy Easter!" the supermodel wrote on Instagram on Easter Sunday 2021, alongside this photo of the couple with their kids, Benjamin and Vivian. "Sending so much love to you and your families. May the spirit of renewal and rebirth fill all our hearts with hope and gratitude."

Instagram / Jenelle Evans
Jenelle Evans

The Teen Mom 2 alum appears with her husband David Eason and kids Maryssa Eason, Jace Evans, Kaiser Griffith and Ensley Eason in this Easter 2021 photo the reality star shared on Instagram.

Instagram @kayladenae
Jade Roper Tolbert

"We had an eggcellent time meeting the Easter Bunny!" the Bachelor in Paradise star shared on Instagram after attending Style My Holidays' latest event. "Tell me, Team Peeps or Team Reese's Eggs?" 

Instagram / John Legend
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The singer dressed up as the Easter Bunny and enjoyed a cuddle with his wife at a family holiday celebration a week before Easter 2021.

Instagram @kayladenae
Lydia McLaughlin

"Hipity hop to the Easter bunny! We are ready for Easter over here," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "@stylemyholidays always making the best events for kiddos. If you are in OC check them out. The boys outfits are @janieandjack." 

Instagram / Jake Tapper
Jake Tapper

The CNN host shared this Seder photo on the first night of Passover 2021.

Jenna Dewan / Instagram
Jenna Dewan

Baby's first Easter! Steve Kazee and Jenna's son celebrates his first holiday in 2020.

Andy Cohen / Instagram
Andy Cohen & Benjamin Allen Cohen

The father-son duo celebrate the Easter holiday in 2020 with some smiles and laughs.

Mindy Kaling / Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"The Easter bunny does the quarantine," the actress shares.

Instagram
Deena Nicole Cortese

The Jersey Shore alum brings the holiday spirit for her little baby CJ and the neighborhood kids. "So Chris and I decided just because we're in Quarantine and social distancing .. we still wanted CJ to get the experienced meeting the Easter Bunny," she writes. "I thought about all the kids not understanding why they can't go see the Easter bunny this year .. and wanted to bring some joy Into other families homes .. so Today Chris dressed up as the Easter Bunny."

Instagram / Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant's widow posted a video of her and the late NBA star's youngest of their four daughters, Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant, marveling at an Easter egg gift filled with treats.

Instagram
Beyoncé

The Homecoming star and her daughter have a cute twinning moment.

Instagram
Nicole Kidman

All eyes are on the Big Little Lies star with her gorgeous "Easter bonnet."

Vanessa Hudgens / Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

"Happy Easter loves," the actress writes.

Instagram
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The family that matches together, slays together.

Instagram
Debra Messing

"Passover Seder with our chosen family," the actress writes.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

Reese isn't walking the red carpet but she's still looking fabulous with her fun, festive and flirty dress.

Instagram
Yael Grobglas

"Happy Passover," the Jane the Virgin star shares.

Instagram
Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello

The couple looks picture perfect, as they celebrate a family brunch for Easter in 2018.

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Easter and Passover Through the Years

