Lily Collins' 2021 SAG Awards Look Would Totally Make Her Emily in Paris Character Swoon

Watch : Lily Collins Reacts to "Emily in Paris" Golden Globe Nominations

Très chic!

If there's one thing Lily Collins is going to do, it's steal the spotlight with a fabulous fashion moment. The Emily in Paris actress brought the glitz and glamour to the 2021 SAG Awards on Sunday, April 4.

Despite the fact that tonight's ceremony is different from previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic, as it's been pre-taped and relegated to just one hour for the first time ever, the 32-year-old star made sure to turn heads and drop jaws with a sparkly outfit.

For one, Lily dazzled in a blush-colored couture design by Georges Hobeika. The collared mini-dress featured an explosion of pale pink jewels and floral embellishments that sparkled from head to toe.

She accessorized with dainty stud earrings and matching pink sandal heels. Her makeup was just as fun and feminine as her ensemble, as she swiped on a rose-colored lipstick and subtle smoky eye. She rocked her signature slick-straight hairstyle.