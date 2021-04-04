Lily Collins' 2021 SAG Awards Look Would Totally Make Her Emily in Paris Character Swoon

Très chic!
If there's one thing Lily Collins is going to do, it's steal the spotlight with a fabulous fashion moment. The Emily in Paris actress brought the glitz and glamour to the 2021 SAG Awards on Sunday, April 4.
Despite the fact that tonight's ceremony is different from previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic, as it's been pre-taped and relegated to just one hour for the first time ever, the 32-year-old star made sure to turn heads and drop jaws with a sparkly outfit.
For one, Lily dazzled in a blush-colored couture design by Georges Hobeika. The collared mini-dress featured an explosion of pale pink jewels and floral embellishments that sparkled from head to toe.
She accessorized with dainty stud earrings and matching pink sandal heels. Her makeup was just as fun and feminine as her ensemble, as she swiped on a rose-colored lipstick and subtle smoky eye. She rocked her signature slick-straight hairstyle.
All in all, the star's pretty in pink outfit had Emily written all over it!
Back in December, the Netflix star told E! News she's been determined to channel Sarah Jessica Parker, who became a fashion icon following her role as Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City.
"Let's just say I'm working on it," Lily shared at the time. "I would love nothing more than to have Emily's wardrobe at home because honestly, wearing all of those colors, textures, prints, styles, proportions, shapes, all of the above, designers, it made me so much more adventurous with my own fashion."
"Andddd then we went into lockdown," she added, explaining that, like most of us, her new uniform has become "sweatpants and a bunch of neutrals."
But it's safe to say Lily is well on her way to cementing her place in the style world. She made a colorful splash at the 2021 Golden Globes with her ocean-blue dress by Saint Laurent, which featured intricate embroidery in jewel tones. Plus, the one-of-a-kind creation had an asymmetrical neckline and risqué cutouts.
The actress' makeup artist, Fiona Stiles, told E! News the vision behind her glam that night, saying, "The rich tones in Lily's Saint Laurent dress and stunning Cartier jewelry were the springboard for the color palette of the makeup."
"The dress had a very elegant 70's feel to it, like something you would wear to Mr. Chow's for dinner before going to a glamorous party at a Soho art gallery in the '70s. I wanted to lean into the elegance and create a look that felt very sophisticated–a full face, with emphasis on eyes, lips and cheeks–it's the whole package."
Once again, Lily is serving lewks—and we're here for it!