Happy Easter 2021: Check Out the Best Easter Movies Ever

Check out the best Easter-themed movies ever, from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory to Peter Rabbit to Donnie Darko.

By Corinne Heller Apr 04, 2021 8:11 PMTags
MoviesHolidaysEaster
Watch: Jake Gyllenhaal Talks First Day on "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

We want our geese to lay gold eggs for Easter and we want them now!

Today is Easter Sunday 2021 and it's the perfect time to watch Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. While it's not a traditional "Easter film," the 1971 classic, starring the late Gene Wilder, is all about one of the most important elements of the holiday: Candy! Check out the movie, currently available to rent on VOD, while tearing into that package of addictive Cadbury mini-eggs stashed in your Easter basket. 

For those of us with an even darker sense of humor, there's always Donnie Darko, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and sister Maggie Gyllanhaal. Hey Frank, "why do you wear that stupid bunny suit?" The movie is available for streaming for free on Tubi TV, iMDB TV, the Roku Channel and Pluto TV.

Longtime Disney fans can also take a trip down memory lane and join Alice as she follows the white rabbit in the classic animated film Alice in Wonderland, available for streaming on Disney+. (Or, if you prefer, check out Tim Burton's 2010 live-action adaptation starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.)

And what would a popular U.S. holiday be without a Charlie Brown special? 

photos
Stars Celebrate Easter and Passover Through the Years

Check out the best Easter movies ever:

Wolper/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

OK, we know that Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is not technically an Easter film, it is about candy and kids in a chocolate factory, so it's basically like the ultimate Easter egg hunt when you think about it. Plus, Veruca Salt does reference Easter in her famous song, "I Want It Now."

Columbia/Sony Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock
Peter Rabbit

Who doesn't love Peter Rabbit? This 2018 film brings to life the Beatrix Potter classic tale of Peter Rabbit (James Corden), the rebellious hare, as he tries to sneak into a farmer's vegetable garden. 

CBS
It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown!

Released in 1974, this festive film shows what happens when the Peanuts gang is gearing up for Easter. It includes all your favorite characters including Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Peppermint Patty and more.

Dale Robinette/Flower/Gaylord/Adam Fields Prod/Kobal/Shutterstock
Donnie Darko

While most bunnies we think about around Easter are warm and happy, the hare in Donnie Darko is better suited for someone wanting a thrilling holiday weekend.

In this film, a demented rabbit inspires Jake Gyllenhaal's character to commit a series of crimes as the end of the world approaches.

Snap Stills/Shutterstock
Hop

This Easter classic tells the story of E.B. (voiced by Russell Brand), the Easter Bunny's son, who leaves home to become a drummer in Los Angeles.

Once in California he finds himself alone and without any friends until Fred (James Marsden), accidentally hits him with his car and takes him in to make up for it.

Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock
Easter Parade

Hello, Easter is in the name of this movie, so it's a must-watch!

This 1948 film tells the story of a nightclub performer (Fred Astaire) who hires a naive chorus girl named Hannah Brown (Judy Garland) as his new dance partner in order to make his former partner jealous. Together they are a total smash.

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
Bruce Almighty

Technically Bruce Almighty is not a holiday film, but it does have a nod to religion in it.

The film follows Bruce Nolan (Jim Carrey) after he says he can be a better ruler than God (Morgan Freeman) and then gets a taste of his own medicine when he gets his powers and must keep the world turning. 

Universal/Robert Stigwood/Kobal/Shutterstock
Jesus Christ Superstar

The Broadway play came to life in 1973 on the big screen to show the last few weeks of Christ's (Ted Neeley) life using musical numbers and biblical references in this movie. 

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Alice in Wonderland

This Disney film is so much fun and although it is about a girl named Alice stumbling into the world of Wonderland and trying to get back home safely, it does give off spring vibes.

The colors, the music and of course the White Rabbit, not to mention the Mad Hatter AKA another rabbit, are all very fitting images for Easter. 

Digital Filmz International
The Dog Who Saved Easter

When the Bannisters go out of town on a cruise, they send their dog Zeus to doggie daycare.

What starts out as a normal day quickly goes south when a rival daycare tries to sabotage the one housing Zeus. The good news is that Zeus is ready to come to the rescue with the help of some new friends to keep his favorite home away from home safe and afloat for Easter.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Rise of the Guardians

Who wouldn't want the Easter Bunny on their side?

In this film, the bunny is a part of the Immortal Guardians group which teams up to protect innocence in the children around the world when an evil spirit launches an attack on Earth.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Zootopia

What's better than watching a rabbit save the day on Easter?

By watching Zootopia you can celebrate rabbits, which are a main fixture for this holiday, when you watch Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) take the Zootopia police force by storm and save her fellow citizens from a crazy plan to wreak havoc on the predators in town.

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
Holiday Inn

Holiday Inn is about a performer named Jim Hardy (Bing Crosby) who leaves the entertainment business and decides to open an inn that is only open on holidays...like Easter.

He then performs at the inn and finds himself a leading lady named Linda Mason (Marjorie Reynolds) who makes his idea even better. The only downside is his old friend and former co-star Ted Hanover (Astaire) wants her for himself and his act.

—Reporting by Kelsey Klemme

