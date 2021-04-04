Pregnant Gal Gadot Shows Off Baby Bump While Lounging at Work

Gal Gadot's next big role? Mother of three.
The Wonder Woman 1984 star took to Instagram on April 4 to show off a photo of herself reading a script while rocking a black bathing suit, in which you can see her baby bump. "Working... on two major projects," she wrote in the caption, alongside a winky face.
Gal is expecting her third child with husband Yaron Varsano, an Israeli real estate developer and businessman. The two are already parents to Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.
Gal announced her pregnancy news on Twitter in March. At the time, she shared a photo of herself with Yaron and their two children, who cradled the Fast and the Furious alum's baby bump. "Here we go again," Gal teased.
The actress often shares photos of her family to social media. Earlier this year, she shared an Instagram pic of her family snuggled up together, reading fellow superheroine Natalie Portman's children's book Fables. Gal wrote in the caption, "Thank you @natalieportman we absolutely LOVE your beautiful creation."
She also sent love to her husband on their 12th anniversary last September, writing on Instagram, "Happy anniversary @jaronvarsano. You're my one. My only. My everything.. 12 years of marriage feels like a walk in the park with you. To many more to come. I'm yours forever."
In 2019, Gal wrote a heartwarming message to her eldest daughter Alma on her 8th birthday.
"Thank you for teaching me so much about life without even know [sic] you are and for giving me the most precious title I could ever ask for," the 35 year old wrote at the time. "I promise I'll do anything for you, love and protect you forever. Just please, don't grow up so fast.. Take your time. I can't believe you're 8 already. Love you to the moon through all galaxies double the number of grain [sic] of sand in the universe."
And soon enough, there will be a third baby for Gal to gush over.