Jessica Simpson, David Beckham and More Celebs Share Sweet Easter 2021 Family Photos

See adorable photos shared by celebs such as Jessica Simpson, David Beckham and Gisele Bündchen on Easter Sunday 2021.

By Corinne Heller Apr 04, 2021 6:32 PMTags
FamilyVictoria BeckhamDavid BeckhamJessica SimpsonHolidaysEaster
Jessica Simpson, David Beckham and other stars are sharing their family joy on Easter Sunday 2021.

The 40-year-old pop star-turned-fashion mogul posted on her Instagram page a sweet selfie of herself with husband Eric Johnson and their children Maxwell Drew Johnson, 8, Ace Knute Johnson, 7, and Birdie Mae Johnson, 2.

"He has Risen, and so have we!!!" Jessica wrote. "Good Lord that was an early morning [chick emoji]."

David posted on his own page a photo of himself with wife, Spice Girls original member and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, their sons Brooklyn Beckham, 22, Romeo Beckham, 18, and Cruz Beckham, 16, and daughter Harper Beckham, 9.

The retired soccer star wrote, "Happy Easter everyone [chick emoji] family together [six red heart emojis] @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven [chick emoji]."

The photo was taken by Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz. Victoria reposted it on her own page.

"Happy Easter [chick emoji] from the Beckham's x," she wrote. "We love you so much @nicolaannepeltz nice picture!"

The proud mom also shared a pic of her son with his lady, wearing bunny ears, writing, "Our family together is the most precious gift this Easter [chick emoji] x We have missed you and love you both so much @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz [two double pink heart emojis]."

photos
Jessica Simpson's Family Album

See photos of stars celebrating Easter and the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover, which ends on Sunday night, this year and in previous years:

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his fiancée shared this family pic with baby girl Sterling on Easter 2021.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson

The star posted this selfie of herself with husband Eric Johnson and their children Maxwell Drew Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson, and Birdie Mae Johnson on Easter Sunday 2021.

Instagram / David Beckham / Nicola Peltz
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

The two appear with their sons Brooklyn Beckham, 22, Romeo Beckham, 18, and Cruz Beckham, 16, and daughter Harper Beckham, 9, in this Easter 2021 photo taken by Brooklyn's fiancée Nicole Peltz.

Instagram / Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham shared this Instagram photo of himself and his fiancée celebrating Easter 2021 with his family. He wrote, "The cutest Easter bunny [red heart emoji]."

Instagram / Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

"Happy Easter!" the supermodel wrote on Instagram on Easter Sunday 2021, alongside this photo of the couple with their kids, Benjamin and Vivian. "Sending so much love to you and your families. May the spirit of renewal and rebirth fill all our hearts with hope and gratitude."

Instagram @kayladenae
Jade Roper Tolbert

"We had an eggcellent time meeting the Easter Bunny!" the Bachelor in Paradise star shared on Instagram after attending Style My Holidays' latest event. "Tell me, Team Peeps or Team Reese's Eggs?" 

Instagram / John Legend
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The singer dressed up as the Easter Bunny and enjoyed a cuddle with his wife at a family holiday celebration a week before Easter 2021.

Instagram @kayladenae
Lydia McLaughlin

"Hipity hop to the Easter bunny! We are ready for Easter over here," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "@stylemyholidays always making the best events for kiddos. If you are in OC check them out. The boys outfits are @janieandjack." 

Instagram / Jake Tapper
Jake Tapper

The CNN host shared this Seder photo on the first night of Passover 2021.

Jenna Dewan / Instagram
Jenna Dewan

Baby's first Easter! Steve Kazee and Jenna's son celebrates his first holiday in 2020.

Andy Cohen / Instagram
Andy Cohen & Benjamin Allen Cohen

The father-son duo celebrate the Easter holiday in 2020 with some smiles and laughs.

Mindy Kaling / Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"The Easter bunny does the quarantine," the actress shares.

Instagram
Deena Nicole Cortese

The Jersey Shore alum brings the holiday spirit for her little baby CJ and the neighborhood kids. "So Chris and I decided just because we're in Quarantine and social distancing .. we still wanted CJ to get the experienced meeting the Easter Bunny," she writes. "I thought about all the kids not understanding why they can't go see the Easter bunny this year .. and wanted to bring some joy Into other families homes .. so Today Chris dressed up as the Easter Bunny."

Instagram / Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant's widow posted a video of her and the late NBA star's youngest of their four daughters, Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant, marveling at an Easter egg gift filled with treats.

Instagram
Beyoncé

The Homecoming star and her daughter have a cute twinning moment.

Instagram
Nicole Kidman

All eyes are on the Big Little Lies star with her gorgeous "Easter bonnet."

Vanessa Hudgens / Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

"Happy Easter loves," the actress writes.

Instagram
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The family that matches together, slays together.

Instagram
Debra Messing

"Passover Seder with our chosen family," the actress writes.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

Reese isn't walking the red carpet but she's still looking fabulous with her fun, festive and flirty dress.

Instagram
Yael Grobglas

"Happy Passover," the Jane the Virgin star shares.

Instagram
Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello

The couple looks picture perfect, as they celebrate a family brunch for Easter in 2018.

Instagram
Ansel Elgort

Hare-larious! Elgort gets into the holiday spirit with bunny ears and fluffy slippers.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen

The Watch What Happens Live host spends quality time with his little nugget during Passover.

Instagram
Zach Braff & Sarah Chalke

Our kind of Scrubs reunion!

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson

Springing forward with a family celebration.

Instagram
Fergie

Smile for the camera! Fergie and her little one pose with an Easter bunny.

Ciara & Russell Wilson

A vision in white! The family looks effortlessly elegant in their all-white outfits.

Instagram
Josh Peck

Have you seen anything cuter? The answer is no.

Instagram
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Strike a pose! The couple joins in on the photo fun with their daughter, Luna.

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Easter and Passover Through the Years

