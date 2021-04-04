KardashiansBritney SpearsSAG AwardsTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Daniel Kaluuya Jokes on SNL About the Royal Family After Meghan Markle's Shocking Claim

Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya joked about the U.K. royal family's racism scandal in his Saturday Night Live monologue. Watch clips from the episode.

By Corinne Heller Apr 04, 2021 5:00 PMTags
TVSaturday Night LiveRoyalsPrince HarryRacismMeghan MarkleNBCU
Watch: What Meghan Markle Texted Oprah as Tell-All Was Airing

In case you didn't know, Daniel Kaluuya is British. And a no-holds-barred comedian, apparently!

The 32-year-old British Golden Globe-winning actor, known for roles in Get OutBlack Panther and the new film Judas and the Black Messiah, joked about the U.K. royal family's racism scandal in his Saturday Night Live monologue.

"I know you're hearing my accent and thinking, 'Oh no, he's not Black. He's British.' Let me reassure you that I am Black. I'm Black and I'm British," Daniel said. "Basically, I'm what the royal family was worried the baby would look like."

In a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan Markle said she and Prince Harry, now parents of 23-month-old son Archie Harrison and with a baby on the way, learned that their future first child would not receive a royal title or be given security and also said there were "concerns and conversations" among her husband's family "about how dark his skin might be when he's born." 

photos
How Meghan Markle Forever Changed the Royal Family

Following the airing of Oprah's interview with Meghan and Harry, Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement that "the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately." Harry's brother Prince William, the third in line to the throne, later told reporters when asked, "We are very much not a racist family."

The scandal, coupled with Meghan and Harry's unprecedented royal exit, has fueled discussions about racism and the royal family among people in the U.S. and U.K.

Trending Stories

1

Kevin Durant Fined $50,000 By NBA for “Derogatory Language”

2

You'll Get a Sweet Tooth Seeing the Kardashian-Jenners' Easter Weekend

3

How Michelle Williams Protects Daughter Matilda Ledger's Privacy

Joe Pugliese/Harpo/AP/Shutterstock

"People ask me, 'What's worse, British racism or American racism?'" Daniel continued in his SNL monologue, before joking, "Let me put it this way. British racism is so bad, white people left. They wanted to be free. Free to create their own kind of racism. That's why they invented Australia, South Africa and Boston."

NBC

Watch sketches from Daniel's SNL debut:

"Proud Parents":

In this skit, Daniel and cast member Ego Nwodim play the parents of a son (Chris Redd) who shocks them by announcing he has changed his college major.

"Viral Apology Video":

In what appears to be a parody of Jensen Karp's recent Cinnamon Toast Crunch-shrimp tails scandal, Daniel and cast member Kyle Mooney play YouTubers who go viral after revealing finding something gross in their cereal. Then the latter gets canceled for past offensive acts.

"Vaccine Game Show":

Daniel plays a doctor working on the front lines of COVID-19 who hosts a game show and tries to coax the contestants, his unvaccinated family members, to agree to take the vaccine.

"Frat Trip":

Daniel and cast members Kyle, Chris, Beck Bennett, Alex Moffat, Mikey Day and Bowen Yang play excited fraternity members planning a trip to Lake Tahoe. But the mood changes when one of them has an unusual suggestion.

St. Vincent was the musical guest, performing the songs "Pay Your Way in Pain" and "The Melting of the Sun."

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Kevin Durant Fined $50,000 By NBA for “Derogatory Language”

2

You'll Get a Sweet Tooth Seeing the Kardashian-Jenners' Easter Weekend

3

How Michelle Williams Protects Daughter Matilda Ledger's Privacy

4

The Challenge: All Stars: Why These 24 OGs Didn't Return

5

Remember When Beyoncé and Jay-Z Almost Pulled Off a Private Wedding?