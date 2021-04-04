Daniel Kaluuya Jokes on SNL About the Royal Family After Meghan Markle's Shocking Claim

Watch : What Meghan Markle Texted Oprah as Tell-All Was Airing

In case you didn't know, Daniel Kaluuya is British. And a no-holds-barred comedian, apparently!

The 32-year-old British Golden Globe-winning actor, known for roles in Get Out, Black Panther and the new film Judas and the Black Messiah, joked about the U.K. royal family's racism scandal in his Saturday Night Live monologue.

"I know you're hearing my accent and thinking, 'Oh no, he's not Black. He's British.' Let me reassure you that I am Black. I'm Black and I'm British," Daniel said. "Basically, I'm what the royal family was worried the baby would look like."

In a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan Markle said she and Prince Harry, now parents of 23-month-old son Archie Harrison and with a baby on the way, learned that their future first child would not receive a royal title or be given security and also said there were "concerns and conversations" among her husband's family "about how dark his skin might be when he's born."