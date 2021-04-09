Breaking

Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Dead at 99
Prince PhilipDMXKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters
Breaking

DMX Dead at 50 Following Hospitalization for Heart Attack

DMX died on April 9 following his hospitalization for a heart attack. The rapper, the first in history to have his first five albums reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, was 50.

By Corinne Heller Apr 09, 2021 4:19 PMTags
MusicDMXCelebrities
Watch: DMX Dead at 50: His Life & Legacy

The world is mourning the devastating loss DMX.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, born Earl Simmons, passed away on April 9 at the age of 50. "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family confirmed in a statement. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."

On April 2, he suffered a heart attack at home and was rushed to a medical center in White Plains, New York, where he was soon put on life support. The following day, TMZ reported that the rapper, who was open about his history of substance addiction, suffered a drug overdose, which triggered the heart attack. His reps have not confirmed this.

DMX rose to fame in the '90s, with his 1998 debut album It's Dark and Hell is Hot selling more than 5 million copies. Over the next decade, he would conquer the rap charts with singles such as "Party Up (Up in Here)," "We Right Here," "Who We Be," "X Gon' Give It to Ya" and "Where's the Hood At?"

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

In 2003, DMX—who is survived by his 15 children and fiancée Desiree Lindstrom—became the first artist in history to have his first five albums reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. He was nominated for three Grammys over the course of his career.

DMX was candid about his battle with drug addiction throughout his life. He underwent treatment for in rehab in 2017 and 2019. Months before the latter, he completed a one-year prison sentence for tax evasion.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Last November, he talked about his history of addiction to crack cocaine on the show People's Party with Talib Kweli, recalling how at age 14, his mentor gave him a crack-laced blunt without telling him what he smoked. "Why would you do that to a child? He was like 30," DMX said in the interview, getting emotional, "and he knew I looked up to him. Why would you do that to someone who looks up to you? I wouldn't do that to my worst enemy."

In 2016, DMX was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious and without a pulse in the parking lot of a Ramada Inn in Yonkers, New York. "My heart stopped for four minutes and I have asthma. I've had it my whole life," he said on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. "This is no joke. You can die from asthma."

Trending Stories

1

Why Shenae Grimes Beech “Hates” the Name She Picked For Unborn Son

2

What Comes Next for The Royal Family After Prince Philip's Death

3

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mourn the Death of Prince Philip

He called the incident "an out of body experience" and said he recalled watching from above as first responders used a defibrillator to get his heart pumping again: "I saw my legs, but I knew it was me," he recalled. "How? I don't know. I knew it was me."

Amid news of his recent hospitalization, his celebrity friends took to social media to send their love and support.  "Prayers for DMX and his family," tweeted Missy Elliott. Wrote MC Hammer, "Speak Life !!! Prayers for #DMX." 

While Gabrielle Union asked for healing energy and positive vibes, Chance the Rapper shared of DMX himself reading from the bible: "DMX prayed over me once and I could feel his anointing. I'm praying for his full recovery."

Scroll on to see his extraordinary life in pictures:

Artisan Pics/Kobal/Shutterstock
1999

in the crime drama Belly

Shutterstock
1999

performing in Las Vegas

Kharen Hill/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
2000

in the action film Romeo Must Die

Rtcanova/Mediapunch/Shutterstock
2000

performing on stage

Kharen Hill/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
2003

starring opposite Gabrielle Union in Cradle 2 Grave

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
2004

with his family at the Cradle 2 Grave premiere

Dale Robinette/Fox Searchlight/Kobal/Shutterstock
2004

in the movie Never Die Alone

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
2004

with ex Tashera Simmons, son Xavier and godson Jevon at the Never Die Alone premiere

Louis Lanzano/AP/Shutterstock
2006

with his dog Gotti

David Goldman/AP/Shutterstock
2011

 

performing at the BET Hip Hop Awards

 

Mediapunch/Shutterstock
2012

performing in Detroit

Rafal Guz/EPA/Shutterstock
2014

on stage during his concert in Poland

Mediapunch/Shutterstock
2016

performing at the Bad Boy Reunion concert in New York

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
2019

performing at NYC's Barclays Center

Larry Marano/Shutterstock
2019

with his children on stage in Fort Lauderdale

Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock
2019

performing in NYC

Trending Stories

1

Why Shenae Grimes Beech “Hates” the Name She Picked For Unborn Son

2

What Comes Next for The Royal Family After Prince Philip's Death

3

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mourn the Death of Prince Philip

4
Breaking

DMX Dead at 50 Following Hospitalization for Heart Attack

5

Kelly Clarkson Shares Wild Story About Her Onstage Bathroom Disaster