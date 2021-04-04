DMX Remains on Life Support After Suffering Heart Attack

Watch : DMX Hospitalized: Missy Elliott, Rick Ross & More Send Their Support

DMX is on life support in a hospital after suffering a heart attack, his lawyer has clarified.

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was rushed to a medical center in White Plains, New York, on Friday, April 2. His lawyer, Murray Richman, told E! News on Saturday afternoon, April 3, that DMX had suffered a heart attack. He added that he was "taken off life support and is breathing on his own." But later that evening, the attorney told NBC News and other outlets that the "Slippin'" artist continued to be on life support and was not breathing on his own, contradicting his previous comments about the star's condition.

TMZ broke the news of DMX's hospitalization. The outlet reported on Saturday that the rapper, who has a history of substance addiction and has been to rehab before, suffered a drug overdose, which triggered the heart attack. His lawyer has not confirmed this and told NBC News that he did not know what caused the rapper's heart attack.