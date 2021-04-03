JoJo Siwa and Her Girlfriend Kylie Rock Out on Double Date

Watch : JoJo Siwa Celebrates First Valentine's Day With Girlfriend Kylie

JoJo Siwa and her new girlfriend Kylie stepped out to enjoy some live music together just before Easter weekend.

The two went on a double date with JoJo's brother Jayden Siwa, 20, and his girlfriend Abbie Crandal on Friday, April 2. The group attended the Queen cover band Queen Nation's drive-in concert in Simi Valley, Calif. The 17-year-old Nickelodeon star and Dance Moms alum and Kylie sat in the back of the singer's custom rainbow-painted BMW convertible, while the other couple watched the band from the front seats.

The latter two shared on their Instagram Stories videos of the four rocking out to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Are the Champions" and "Radio Ga Ga."

JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January after posting a TikTok video of herself dancing to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way."

In February, the teen revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she was in a long-distance relationship with "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world." Days later, she revealed her to be Kylie, sharing pics of the two on Instagram and tagging her.