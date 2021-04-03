KardashiansBritney SpearsSAG AwardsTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

See Colin Jost Hilariously Steal the Spotlight From Scarlett Johansson on RuPaul's Drag Race

Scarlett Johansson made a surprise appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race and it was legendary! Plus, see the moment her husband and comedian crashed her video call with the queens.

Category is... power couple!

Scarlett Johansson delighted the five remaining contestants on RuPaul's Drag Race after she made a surprise appearance on Friday, April 2.

The Black Widow actress, who chatted with the queens on a video call in the Werk Room, shared her best acting advice to help them prepare for a challenge inspired by the 1989 movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

Naturally, it was nothing short of fabulous, especially since ScarJo's husband and SNL star Colin Jost crashed her call.

Before spilling the tea on her acting tips and tricks, the 36-year-old actress gushed, "It's been a dream of mine to participate for a long, long time, so this is really exciting for me."

She later told Symone, Gottmik, Rosé, Kandy Muse and Olivia Lux how to get in the zone while filming in front of a green screen ahead of their Henny! I Shrunk The Drag Queens challenge.

"Acting is all about making a situation that is unreal feel very real," she noted. "So, I'd say the most important thing is that you have a lot of conviction, whether you're fighting Thanos or a giant, spiky heel, you know what I mean? That comes from believing in yourself. If you don't believe in your own self, then no one in the audience is going to believe you."

When Gottmik asked how to "stand out" from the crowd when your dialogue is minimal, Scarlett responded, "Remember there are no small parts, there are only small queens."

Before signing off, the Marvel star asked if the queens had any other questions for her.

But instead of the contestants chiming in, her husband jumped onscreen and interjected, "I have one guest question. The movie, will it be called Size Queens?'"

Rosé quipped, "Hopefully...because you're looking at a room full of size queens."

Watch the fun moment in the video above!

RuPaul's Drag Race airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

