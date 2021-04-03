Big Ang Star Linda Torres Dead at 67

Linda Torres, who in 2012 appeared on the VH1 reality show Mob Wives and on its late star Angela "Big Ang" Raiola's spinoff Big Ang, has died. She was 67.
Big Ang's sister, Janine Detore, told E! News that Linda passed away on Thursday, April 1, from complications from the coronavirus in a hospital on Staten Island, New York. She also said Linda recently battled breast cancer as well.
"So, yesterday was nine Fridays ago that Linda got sick with a fever," she said. "And for nine weeks, she has been fighting this disease. She had double COVID pneumonia, on a ventilator, and she was really fighting the fight. And we thought she was going to win but unexpectedly, she didn't. They put her on a ventilator, then they gave her tracheotomy in her throat, she had that and then on April Fools', good holy Thursday, which is very fitting for Linda, she passed away."
Janine said that prior to her death, Linda was recovering from surgery to implant a chemo port to treat breast cancer. She developed a fever and returned to the hospital, where she tested positive for COVID-19.
Following Linda's death, Janine paid tribute to her on her Instagram page.
"Rest In Peace my friend," she wrote alongside a photo of Linda at VH1's Big Ang party in New York City in 2012, adding a black heart emoji. "You'll be missed...your bday was in between me & Angela you were our family .. we love you always , Angela take care of @blondelindavh1 #onlythegooddieyoung."
Linda is survived by her daughter Jaime and a grandson and granddaughter.
Linda's death comes five years after Big Ang died at age 55 after battling complications from lung and brain cancer, as well as pneumonia. Linda attended her funeral in New York City.
Janine told E! News that her late sister and Linda were a lot alike.
"Very fun, fun to be around, always wanted to just have a good time, no nonsense, stuff like that," she said. "That's how Linda is—or was, I should say. I hate to talk about people in the past tense. It sucks. Yeah, so our cast, Big Angela's cast was four, it was me, my sister little Jen and Linda. So now half the cast is gone. Sucks, it really does. We know Linda a very long time though."
Janine continued, "Linda was truly a strong woman, like a rock star. Fun to hang out with, life of the party, really great person. Great mother, great grandmother, she really was a very strong woman. I really thought that she would pull out of this."
Janine said that Linda will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 8, at the same cemetery where Big Ang is buried.
"I want to say rest in peace, because she'll be surely missed," she told E! News. "We love you, Linda, and we'll see you on the other side."