Dionne Warwick Says What We're All Thinking About Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

Dionne Warwick has some beef with Lady Whistledown, and she's going to bat for all of us.
Perhaps no one was more disappointed than the queen of Twitter herself that Regé-Jean Page is not returning for season two of Bridgerton. (Yes, we're crushed).
Dionne expressed her deep disappointment that our reigning internet boyfriend won't appear again in the Netflix series, meaning we won't be able to hear Simon telling Daphne, "I burn for you" anymore, except maybe on SNL.
On Friday, April 2, the "Heartbreaker" singer tweeted, "No, @regejean! You CANNOT leave me like that. I WILL NOT have it!"
She followed it up with, "I demand a retraction, @bridgerton!!!! I need to hear this news straight from @regejean if this is true," along with a bunch of unimpressed emojis.
Dionne, 80, included an audio message that addressed Lady Whistledown directly. The Grammy winner can be heard saying, "Now tell me you are lying with that letter you just wrote? About my, uh uh, he cannot be leaving. No way! I will not have it. And I want him to know it. I want you to know it. So I want you to make a retraction of what I just read, OK? I'm serious. I need to hear from him, out of his mouth, OK? Thank you."
Sadly, the Duke of Hastings himself has confirmed the exit. Regé-Jean wrote on Instagram, "It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family—not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans—it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined."
The actor, who is slated to star in The Gray Man with Chris Evans added, "The love is real and will just keep growing."
But regardless of Regé-Jean's upcoming projects, Dionne wants him on Team Bridgerton. Jill Hopkins told her, "You gotta let him go! He's got James Bond shoes to fill." Dionne simply responded with an angry emoji, a unicorn emoji and one word: "No."
Earlier in the day, the show's infamous gossip character announced his departure in a written statement. "While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," the statement from Lady Whistledown read. "We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family."
Fortunately, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) is staying in Shondaland a bit longer and will return for the second season.
But if you're already missing Regé-Jean, just know his exit is not as shocking as you might have originally thought.
As fans of the books are aware, the first installment, The Duke and I, obviously centers around Daphne and Simon. However, the second tale, The Viscount Who Loved Me, focuses on Daphne's brother Anthony (Johnathan Bailey) and his search for love.
"It's a one-season arc. It's going to have a beginning, middle, end—give us a year," Regé-Jean told Variety of his conversations when she signed on board. "[I thought] ‘That's interesting,' because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."
Bridgerton's first season is streaming now on Netflix.