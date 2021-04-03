Deadly Illusions’ Greer Grammer and Anna Elizabeth James Answer Burning Questions on That Ending

Watch : Exclusive: "Deadly Illusions" Filmmakers Tell Us What We Need to Know

Netflix viewers have quickly realized that Deadly Illusions embraces the "less is more" motto to be "more tantalizing and intriguing than actual pornography," in the words of its writer and director Anna Elizabeth James.

The mind twist that is Deadly Illusions centers on bestselling author Mary Morrison (Kristin Davis), who hires an innocent nanny, Grace (Greer Grammer), to take care of her two kids while she writes her next book. What follows is Mary's sexual fantasy (or is it reality?) of her love affair with Grace, who is hiding a rather startling secret.

Anna and Greer spoke with E! News about the psycho-sexual thriller and answered all of our burning questions after we watched that shocking ending unfold. What does that final scene really mean? And what's up with all the cigars? Well, spoilers ahead because we got some answers!

Why on Earth does Mary smoke so many cigars?

Deadly Illusions includes several pensive scenes that show Mary mysterious smoking her cigars while planning her book or staring out the window. Why? Anna reveals that the habit is inspired by her personal experience, saying, "I smoke cigars sometimes when I write, and I find that smoking cigars brings out a masculine side to me."