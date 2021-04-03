KardashiansBritney SpearsSAG AwardsTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Kylie Jenner Proves Spring Has Sprung in a Jaw-Dropping Yellow Bikini

By Alyssa Ray Apr 03, 2021 12:52 AMTags
Watch: Kylie Jenner's Photo Dump May Include Her Wildest Look to Date

Sweater weather no more.

On Friday, April 2, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share new, jaw-dropping bikini photos. In the images shared with her 223 million followers, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a bright yellow two-piece, proving that spring is officially on. 

For the first post featuring her killer curves and the stunning bikini, the mother of one wrote, "it's the weekend." Clearly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was feeling her swimwear ensemble. How do we know this?

Well, Kylie took to Instagram again on Friday to give fans a closer look at her bikini—and we couldn't be more appreciative. In her second post, Kris Jenner's youngest daughter simply commented a banana emoji.

This social media moment comes days after E! News reported that the makeup mogul is getting "toned for summer." The source shared exclusively, "She's fully into fitness and health. She wants to maintain her figure and stay toned for summer."

Kylie Jenner's Wildest Looks

With sunny weather holding strong in California, we have a feeling this isn't the last bikini post we'll get from Kylie. For a closer look at this stunning bikini moment, and her other best two-piece pics, scroll through the images below!

Watch a brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
It's the Weekend

On Friday, April 2, Kylie wrote, "it's the weekend."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Bright Yellow

Kylie stunned in a bright yellow two-piece in April 2021.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
A Closer Look

Kylie gave fans a close up look at her swimwear moment.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Soaking Up the Sun

Kylie caught some rays of sunshine in this Instagram pic from April.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Hit It, Kylie

"My body stay vicious," Kylie Jenner captioned this bikini pic from March 2021. "I be up in the gym just working on my fitness. He's my witness (oh, wee)."

Instagram
Feelin' Blue

The Kylie Skin mogul turns up the heat with this selfie. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Caliente

Kylie enjoys a "dreamy" sunset while lounging by the pool in Mexico in January 2021.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Peachy Keen

Kylie rocks a barely there peach bikini during her tropical getaway south of the border.

Instagram
Dos Amigas

"That's my best friend," Kylie wrote alongside BFF Stassi during their Mexican vacation.

Instagram
Ready for Her Closeup

Even in late November, Kylie makes temperatures rise. 

Instagram
Hips Don't Lie

The 23-year-old flaunts her curves in a velvet bathing suit and delicate gold body chain. 

Instagram
Sexy Self-Promotion

Kylie shared this racy image on Nov. 18, 2020 to promote her new makeup line. "my grinch collection launches tomorrow," she wrote.

Instagram
Bootylicious

Kylie gives her fans a perfect view to her enviable backside.

Instagram
Red Hot

Kylie's thong bikini is hugging her body in all the right places.

Instagram
A Call to Action

Kylie uploaded a series of swimsuit selfies on Sept. 28, but the second one had an important caption urging her followers to make a plan to vote in the upcoming presidential election!

Instagram
A Poolside Plea

"but are you registered to vote?" the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote.

Instagram
Fall in L.A.

Kylie takes advantage of the Cali weather to celebrate "the 7th day of fall."

Instagram
Keeping It Clean

Kylie's 23rd birthday called for a trip to Turks and Caicos, where she posed in an outdoor shower for this sexy snapshot!

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

The birthday girl was joined by Kendall Jenner, daughter Stormi Webster, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Rob Kardashian and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou on the tropical trip.

Instagram
Another Week, Another Trip

When in Utah!

Instagram
Strike a Pose

"taco tuesday," Kylie captioned a series of poolside snaps. 

Instagram
Green Dreams

Kylie shows off a lime-green colored bikini perfect for the start of summer.

Instagram
Baring It All in Brown

"what's meant for me will always be," Kylie captioned this sultry snapshot, along with a brown heart emoji to match her bikini.

Instagram
Sisterly Swim

Kim Kardashian joins little sister Kylie for a poolside portrait in March 2020.

Instagram
On Fire

Kylie soaks up the sun in her "happy place," at least according to her Instagram caption.

Instagram
Up Close & Personal

The perfect swimsuit selfie.

SplashNews.com
Italian Style

The reality star sports a white bikini on a 22nd birthday trip to Italy.

Instagram
Twins!

Rocking matching itty-bitty black bikinis, Burberry plaid hats and Chanel sneakers, this is the definition of friendship goals!

Instagram
Ride or Die

Soaking up the sun! Jenner throws a larger-than-life pool party for her BFF Stassie's 22nd birthday.

Double Trouble

Strike a pose! Kylie and her baby girl posed alongside bestie and Star Lash Extensions CEO Yris Palmer and her daughter Ayla.

