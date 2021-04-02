Nick Jonas Throws Subtle Shade at Disney Channel for Cancelling Jonas After "Just 2 Seasons"

Some wounds take a long time to heal.
On April 2, Nick Jonas took to TikTok to share a subtle dig at Disney Channel.
"Oh, I love this one," the Jonas Brothers member said in the video. "'Tell me you were on Disney Channel, without telling me you were on Disney Channel."
However, nothing came to the "Jealous" singer's mind...for one big reason.
"See that's the thing," he explained. "Our show got cancelled after just two seasons, and we didn't have any famous quotes."
Between 2009 and 2010, Nick and his brothers Kevin and Joe starred on Jonas, a series in which the brothers played themselves as they navigated high school, romance and their many fans. The second season, titled Jonas L.A., followed the band to Los Angeles for new adventures in the big city. Alas, unlike longer running shows like Hannah Montana, which starred Miley Cyrus and ended after four seasons and a feature film, Jonas never quite reached iconic Disney Channel series status.
In fact, Nick himself said in Amazon Prime's Jonas Brothers' documentary, titled Chasing Happiness, that it was a huge mistake to do the second season of the sitcom.
"It was a big regret," Nick said in the documentary, which was released in 2019. "We shouldn't have done that. It really stunted our growth. I feel like it was just a bad move. It was just not the time. Literally, we couldn't evolve because of it."
Joe added, "It just didn't feel like us anymore. It felt young and we were becoming adults."
Kevin, however, put it more bluntly.
"The show was not good," the eldest Jonas brother said at the time.
While Jonas was his first Disney Channel series, Nick and his brothers also made a splash on the network thanks to their roles in the Camp Rock franchise, which also starred Demi Lovato. If the brothers are looking to share some iconic Disney Channel tidbits, well—that may be the place they want to look.