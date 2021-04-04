KardashiansBritney SpearsSAG AwardsTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Celebrate National Vitamin C Day With These Must-Have Products

We've rounded up the best of the best vitamin C products.

By Emily Spain Apr 04, 2021 11:00 AMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!
E-comm: Vitamin C Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's National Vitamin C Day!

The all-star skincare ingredient is loved by so many dermatologists and skincare fanatics for a reason. In addition to famously brightening dark spots, vitamin C helps to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and fine lines, promotes collagen growth and revitalizes skin. And since so many incredible skincare products include vitamin C, we've rounded up our favorite vitamin C serums, eye creams, peels and creams.

Scroll below to check out our complete vitamin C guide!

read
14 Best-Selling Masks for Every Skin Concern

Paula's Choice C15 Vitamin C Super Booster

With vitamin C, ferulic acid and vitamin E, this cult-favorite serum protects from environmental damage, reduces dark spots and improves firmness. 

$49
Sephora

Very Cherry Bright Vitamin C Serum

Farmacy's Very Cherry Bright Vitamin C Serum is packed with transformative ingredients like tropical acerola cherry, a cocktail of three other forms of vitamin C, four types of hyaluronic acid and soothing botanicals. It helps making skin appear brighter while reducing dark spots and fine lines.

$62
Farmacy

Trending Stories

1

The Challenge: All Stars: Why These 24 OGs Didn't Return

2

Kevin Durant Fined $50,000 By NBA for “Derogatory Language”

3

How Michelle Williams Protects Daughter Matilda Ledger's Privacy

Summer Fridays CC Me Vitamin C Serum

Another fave vitamin C product of ours is by Summer Fridays! Featuring all-star ingredients like vitamin C, squalane and a peptide complex, this serum will literally make you glow while working to reduce hyperpigmentation.

$64
Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright™ Body Cream

If you're just as obsessed with Sol de Janeiro's Bum Bum Cream as we are, you'll love their newest body cream. With notes of black amber plum, vanilla woods and jasmine loom, you'll smell amazing. Plus, vitamin C ester and fruit alpha-hydroxy acids will make skin look brighter and feel smoother.

$45
Sephora

Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum

This is one of our go-to vitamin C serums. Even though it's only $14, it helps with so many skin concerns like dark spots, hyperpigmentation and acne thanks to ingredients like retinol, salicylic acid, aloe and hyaluronic acid.

$14
Amazon

Blue Algae Vitamin C™ Dark Spot Correcting Peel

This 100% vegan resurfacing and exfoliating peel reduces the appearance of dark spots and discoloration to reveal more radiant looking skin. It features Algenist's patented Alguronic Acid, vitamin C from Spirulina and a Phycocyanin & our Triple-Acid Complex of AHAs/BHA/PHA. 

$85
Algenist

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum

Another vitamin C staple in our beauty cabinets! Let's just say Dr. Dennis Gross' Vitamin C Serum lives up to the hype. With 3-O C vitamin C, collagen amino acids and a proprietary energy complex, this serum reduces the appearance of hyperpigmentation and supports natural skin repair.

$78
Sephora

Wakey Wakey Eye Cream

Kiss puffy eyes and dark circles goodbye with this eye cream! Thanks to hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and caffeine, your eyes will look brighter and less tired. Score!

$25
WinkyLux

Naturium Vitamin C Complex Face Serum

With a powerful blend of pure l-ascorbic acid and Kakadu plum, this face serum by Naturium helps brighten complexion and protects skin from environmental aggressors. 

$20
Amazon

Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Brightening Serum

This multitasking serum aims to reduce the appearance of uneven skin tone and wrinkles, in addition to improving clarity. And it will help with crow's feet around the eyes and vertical lines on the lips!

$69
Sephora

Obagi Professional-C™ Microdermabrasion Polish + Mask

Use this transformative polish 2 to 3 times weekly to help minimize the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation, and promote a youthful glow. 

$83
Dermstore

Vitamin C Serum

These biodegradable, plant-based capsules deliver a powerful dose of vitamin C and other nourishing ingredients to help improve skin texture, hydration and brighter skin.

$88
Common Heir

La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C Face Serum

For more radiant skin, try out La Roche-Posay's Pure Vitamin C Face Serum. It's packed with 10% pure vitamin C, neurosensine and salicylic acid, so your skin will feel and look smoother, brighter and more hydrated!

$40
Ulta

Volition Beauty Strawberry-C Brightening Serum

With Kakadu plum, hyaluronic acid, strawberry fruit and seed extract, this magical serum aims to revitalize skin, remove excess oil and unclog pores. 

$42
Sephora

Ready for more skincare must-haves? Check out The Best Air Dry Hair Products to Help You Live Your Best Life.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

The Challenge: All Stars: Why These 24 OGs Didn't Return

2

Kevin Durant Fined $50,000 By NBA for “Derogatory Language”

3

How Michelle Williams Protects Daughter Matilda Ledger's Privacy

4

Remember When Beyoncé and Jay-Z Almost Pulled Off a Private Wedding?

5

What Happened to Lori Vallow's Kids: Buried Remains and a Silent Mom