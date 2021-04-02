KardashiansBritney SpearsSAG AwardsTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Ellen Pompeo Claps Back at Claim She’s Spoiling Grey’s Anatomy for Fans

After fans accused Ellen Pompeo of posting spoiler-filled Grey's Anatomy pics on Instagram, the actress took to social media to defend herself.

Ellen Pompeo wants her Grey's Anatomy character Meredith to be excused from the narrative surrounding Ellen inadvertently spoiling the medical drama for fans. 

On April 2, a fan tweeted, "Meredith Grey can f--k off with her spoiler posts. Like give us at least 24 f--king hours! Ughhhhhh yeah @EllenPompeo I'm big mad lol."

Ellen, who stars on and produces Shonda Rhimes' hit ABC drama, responded to the tweet with a cheeky message about not blaming Mer for her choices.

"Cmon bruh ...Meredith Grey has been through a lot," she teased. "And just an FYI ..my name is Ellen Pompeo and run her Insta so that's on me."

Just so we don't become the targets of angry, unspoiled fans, consider this your spoiler warning for season 17 of Grey's Anatomy.

This season, Meredith falls into a coma as she battles COVID-19. The timely story allowed Grey's Anatomy to bend the rules a bit and bring back characters killed off over the show's long run for Meredith's "dream" sequence. Stars included Patrick Dempsey, who portrayed Meredith's late husband Dr. Derek Shepherd, and most recently Eric Dane, who starred as her friend Dr. Mark Sloan. 

The fan is likely referring to how Ellen has posted a number of pictures with her former co-stars over the last few weeks, as a way to celebrate their return to Grey's Anatomy. On April 2, she posted an Instagram photo of her and Eric hanging out on the beach. 

Instagram

"Old friends are the best friends," she wrote. "Wait wait....but I don't mean WE are old... I meant that we've known each other a LONG time... yes that's what I mean we are like two spring chicks well one spring chick and one SILVER FOX @realericdane love and appreciate you!!! @greysabc."

Gilles Mingasson/ABC via Getty Images

She also shared a selfie with Patrick back in November, adding a caption promoting COVID-19 safety regulations.

"Let's love, let's heal, let's wear a mask," Ellen shared. 

As for anyone who won't be watching Grey's Anatomy in a timely fashion...seems like a good idea to stay off the 'gram!

