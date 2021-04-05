The Best Sensitive Skin Products Under $20

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

No one wants to have red, dry, irritated skin. More than anything you want relief, but you might be hesitant to try new products. People with sensitive skin know this all too well. Take it from someone who has been diagnosed with rosacea, psoriasis, and eczema, there are a lot of products out there. Unfortunately, you can't "cure" these skin issues, but it's possible to treat some of their effects. But, where do you begin?

It gets expensive to try out so many skin products and there's the possibility that the products will just make things worse or even cause a new problem. I can't offer any guarantees for the second issue since everyone's skin is unique, but I can happily report that the skincare products that worked the best for me all happened to be under $20. And, believe me, I also tried many pricey options as well.

Check out these cleansers, sunscreens, moisturizers, makeup removers, bar soaps, bath soaks, and even laundry detergent that were made with sensitive skin in mind.