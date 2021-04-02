Maren Morris Slams Term "Snap Back" as She Celebrates Her Post-Baby Body

Watch : Maren Morris Fangirls Over Cardi B at 2021 Grammys

Maren Morris just shared an important message about body acceptance after giving birth.

On April 2, the "GIRL" singer took to Instagram to share two photos. One shows Maren sitting on her bed in an underwear set, while the other is of the artist working out in her kitchen.

"am never saying 'trying to get my body back' again," the 30 year old wrote in the caption. "no one took it, i didn't lose it like a set of keys. the pressure we put on mothers to 'snap back' is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. you are and always were a f--king badass. and yeah, I'm proud."

Maren and her husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child, a boy named Hayes Andrew Hurd, last March. Last February, when she was eight months along in her pregnancy, she took to her Instagram Story to share how she's managing with all the changes to her body.

"I'm nearing the end of my pregnancy journey and have worked out with Erin Oprea and tried to eat relatively clean throughout," she wrote. "I'm 5'1 and have gained 40 lbs, and I wouldn't change a thing."