Maren Morris Slams Term "Snap Back" as She Celebrates Her Post-Baby Body

Maren Morris just shared an important message about body acceptance after giving birth.
On April 2, the "GIRL" singer took to Instagram to share two photos. One shows Maren sitting on her bed in an underwear set, while the other is of the artist working out in her kitchen.
"am never saying 'trying to get my body back' again," the 30 year old wrote in the caption. "no one took it, i didn't lose it like a set of keys. the pressure we put on mothers to 'snap back' is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. you are and always were a f--king badass. and yeah, I'm proud."
Maren and her husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child, a boy named Hayes Andrew Hurd, last March. Last February, when she was eight months along in her pregnancy, she took to her Instagram Story to share how she's managing with all the changes to her body.
"I'm nearing the end of my pregnancy journey and have worked out with Erin Oprea and tried to eat relatively clean throughout," she wrote. "I'm 5'1 and have gained 40 lbs, and I wouldn't change a thing."
At the American Country Music Awards last September, Maren previously opened up about a different issue new moms face: shaming from other mothers over their parenting.
"I guess I shouldn't be shocked because I've had plenty of trolls come after me before and I can definitely have thick skin when it comes to someone saying my music is terrible or I'm ruining the sanctity of country music," she explained in the press room after the show. "But, for some reason it feels like an extra betrayal when it's another mother shaming another mother."
She continued, "I just feel like we need to all give each other some grace. I would never do that and I've learned to be less judgmental all around just by being a mom because it's extremely humbling. And yeah, I just think let's all love each other and give each other good advice. Even if it's unsolicited, at least it's good advice."