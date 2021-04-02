Why Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit Might Not Be As Devastating As You Think

Watch : "Bridgerton" Stars Loved Those Sex Scenes as Much as You Did

This Friday morning, Lady Whistledown delivered what seemed like truly terrible news to the Bridgerton fandom: Regé-Jean Page is not returning for season two.

For those of us whose love of the show is closely related to Page and his enchanting...smile, it's a huge blow. For those of us who've done a bit of reading and are familiar with the tales told in the second Bridgerton book, the news is both less of a surprise and at least a little bit less of a bummer. Spoiler alert: The days of Simon and Daphne having graphic sex during a Taylor Swift-backed montage were over anyway.

You may recall that season one ended on an incredibly happy note for Daphne Bridgerton and her reluctant husband. They overcame their very concerning conception conflict and he moved past the issues he had with his own distant, legacy-obsessed father so he could become a father himself. Daphne got the family she longed for, Simon dealt with his trauma, and their story was essentially over as far as this series is concerned.