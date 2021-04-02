Reign Disick's Cursing and Twerking Steals the Show in This Kardashian-Barker Family TikTok

Put some money in the swear jar.
Kourtney Kardashian's 6-year-old son Reign Disick dropped an f-bomb in a video posted by Travis Barker's 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, to TikTok on Thursday, April 1.
While enjoying a snowy getaway, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 rocker played a game with their families in which each player described a person and then passed a phone to that individual. For instance, Alabama said she was "passing the phone to somebody who can't get acrylics" and handed it over to Kourtney's 8-year-old daughter Penelope Disick. Penelope then said she was "passing the phone to somebody who doesn't let me do anything" and gave it to her mom.
After a few rounds, Kourtney said she was "passing the phone to somebody who talks 24/7" and held it up to her youngest child.
"Pause it!" Reign exclaimed. "Um, oh f--k! Oh s--t!"
He then started dancing and saying, "Twerk, twerk, twerk, twerk!" However, Kourtney put an end to her little one's behavior by telling him, "We're done."
Kourtney, who is also mom to 11-year-old son Mason Disick, shares her three kids with her ex Scott Disick.
Meanwhile, Travis shares Alabama and his 17-year-old son Landon Barker with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He's also a stepdad to 22-year-old model Atiana de La Hoya, who Shanna welcomed with Oscar de la Hoya.
A source told E! News in January that Kourtney and Travis began "casually dating" in December, noting the two "have been neighbors and great friends for years" and that the relationship "just recently turned romantic." Since then, the couple has become Instagram official and has been spotted showing PDA on date nights.
And in case there's any confusion about where they stand, Kourtney made it clear in Alabama's video when she said, "I'm passing the phone to my boyfriend" and then gave the phone to Travis.
"She's very happy dating Travis," a source close to Kourtney told E! News last month. "He is a great boyfriend and really treats her well. He showers her with gifts and compliments. She's enjoying it. It's very easy to date him because they have known each other for so long. He was always into her and it finally happened. They have a great foundation from being friends for so long. They have fun together, their kids like each other and it's working for now. She's loving the attention and having Travis in her life in this new way."